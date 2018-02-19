Historic sex crime to be heard at court

A FATHER has been charged with the alleged rape of his adult daughter following a five-month investigation.

It will be alleged the 67-year-old man raped his sick daughter after asking if she wanted him to make her feel better.

The man is one of three arrested in Townsville by detectives following extensive investigations into unrelated historical sex offences.

Detectives from the Townsville Child Protection Investigation Unit (CPIU) travelled to Gympie and Hervey Bay to track down the alleged offenders following months of investigative work.

Sen-Sgt Miles said detectives arrested and charged the man after the alleged offence in October last year, this week.

"It will be allege the woman was sick and the offender came into her room and offered to make her feel better.

"He has then allegedly forced himself onto her and had sex with her against her will.

"The offence happened in October 2017 and was reported to us shortly thereafter and an investigation was undertaken."

He will appear in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court on April 5.

Two other cases will be heard at Gympie Magistrates Court on March 5 and March 15.