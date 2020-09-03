Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Crime

Historic statue defaced in Sydney

by Joe Attanasio
3rd Sep 2020 3:52 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

Police are appealing for information after a historic statue of Queen Victoria was vandalised in Sydney's CBD on Wednesday afternoon.

The words "vape don't rape" were spray-painted onto the statue, which is located at the south entrance of the Queen Victoria Building, in central Sydney, about 3.50pm.

A man who police believe may be able to assist with inquiries has been filmed on CCTV leaving the scene about the time of the incident.

He is described as being of caucasian appearance, about 180cm tall, of a slim build, and aged in his mid-20s.

At the time, he was wearing a white hooded jumper printed with a large blue eye and coloured paint on it, sunglasses, dark blue jeans and white sneakers.

 

Graffiti spray-painted on the Queen Victoria statue outside Sydney’s Queen Victoria Building.
Graffiti spray-painted on the Queen Victoria statue outside Sydney’s Queen Victoria Building.

The man was carrying a black backpack and a skateboard.

Police have also received reports of graffiti in other parts of the CBD and are investigating whether the incidents might be linked.

Anyone who may have information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at crimestoppers.com.au.

The incident follows a string of vandalism on other historic statues, including statues of Captain Cook in Randwick and Hyde Park earlier in the year.

More Stories

crime defaced history statues

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Wild horse hazard: Six crashes and counting

        Premium Content Wild horse hazard: Six crashes and counting

        Environment ‘I didn’t have time to react’

        BREAKING: Woman suffers neck injury in Bay crash

        Premium Content BREAKING: Woman suffers neck injury in Bay crash

        Breaking Paramedics are treating people on scene

        WARNING: Powerlines down in Tinana, police at scene

        WARNING: Powerlines down in Tinana, police at scene

        Breaking FREE STORY: An Ergon crew is on its way

        DRINK DRIVERS: Who’s been busted on the Fraser Coast

        Premium Content DRINK DRIVERS: Who’s been busted on the Fraser Coast

        News One driver had 12 cans of cider rolling around in the car