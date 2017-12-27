Historic trees torn down, residents aren't happy

AN INVESTIGATION has been launched by council into the removal of 18-metre tall Kauri pine trees in Toogoom, which has outraged locals.

Now, the entry into Toogoom where two of the grand pines stood has been stripped by someone unknown and residents say it was without their permission.

"We were under the belief the trees wouldn't be touched but we drove past one day and they were gone," Toogoom resident, Corinne Kitching said.

"They cut it down, raked it up and there was no trace of them existing."

Neighbours Corinne Kitching and Ted Puller were shocked to see the two historic trees had been removed. Inge Hansen

It came as the development of a housing estate on O'Regan Creek Rd and Carkeet Rd in Toogoom was proposed.

Since then, a house has begun to be constructed on the corner of O'Regan Creek Rd and Carkeet Rd.

Many residents of Toogoom opposed the development on account of removing old growth Kauri pines on site and the removal of brolga habitat.

NO LONGER: The Kauri Pines which were torn down without permission. Contributed

In a Development Application Decision Notice issued on December 2, 2015 it was confirmed the kauri pines would be protected with the development of the housing estate.

In the document which was provided to the Chronicle, it states through Vegetation Protection, it would "retain and protect the existing Kauri pines on the site".

It was also noted it would "ensure that any existing street trees located within the O'Regan Creek Rd and Carkeet Rd reserve are not removed, damaged, destroyed or lopped without approval from Council."

The Chronicle understands it is not yet known who was responsible for the removal of the trees.

The Kauri Pines which were torn down without permission. Contributed

When approached for comment, a Fraser Coast Regional Council spokesman confirmed they had been contacted by residents regarding the matter and would be investigating the removal of the trees.

A response from council to a concerned resident stated an investigation had been conducted into the removal of the trees and "enforcement action is proceeding with the parties responsible".

Upon hearing the news, Maryborough MP Bruce Saunders said if the trees were cut down illegally, he would investigate the matter.