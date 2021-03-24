HISTORIC VOTE: First 16-storey high rise decision to be made

A digital representation of the proposed Invergowrie Property development in Pialba, Hervey Bay. Approval of the project will be voted on by the Council on Wednesday March 24.

The council will on Wednesday night vote on the first 16-storey development to stand a genuine chance of getting up on the Coast.

Invergowrie Property is behind the proposal and plans to build at the vacant block on 16 to 18 Charles Street, Pialba.

Under the plan, 150 units would tower above a shopping centre and food and drink outlets.

In documents set to be tabled at Wednesday's meeting, the developer's pitch is that the precinct would become "iconic' and provide Hervey Bay with a central landmark to create a real CBD feel for the city.

In its revised proposal, which includes the reduction of the height from an original 20 storeys to 16, Invergowrie says the development represents an opportunity to revitalise the city centre and bring social and economic benefits to the region.

"Hervey Bay is at an important stage in its development. It is currently not fulfilling its potential and commercial hub," it reads.

"The proposal aims to be, a catalyst for future growth, a vibrant vision for the city centre as a vibrant and attractive place to work … a memorable place for public space and architecture."

The proposal then proceeds to list the New Maroochydore CBD on the Sunshine and Dee Why in Sydney's northern beaches as examples of iconic central community locations for Hervey Bay to emulate.

The development also aims to retain heritage aspects of the area such as the council hall and railway shed in neighbouring Freedom Park.

"Invergowrie Property recognises the significance of the heritage nature of this area … we propose to refurbish the railway shed in a village scale and style," the proposal says.

The vote will take place during the council's evening meeting which begins with public participation at 5pm in the Hervey Bay chambers.

The Chronicle will provide extensive coverage into the night.