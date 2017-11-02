Historic Wharf St pub to reopen as restaurant with new name

Maryborough's favourite The Post Office Hotel will be transformed into The Thirsty Crow in the coming weeks. Pictured with manager Clayton Crowe.

Maryborough's favourite The Post Office Hotel will be transformed into The Thirsty Crow in the coming weeks. Pictured with manager Clayton Crowe. Annie Perets

THE Post Office Hotel in Maryborough has been part of Wharf St for more than a century, but in a few weeks, the building will start the next chapter of its legacy.

The country-style pub will be transformed into a restaurant called The Thirsty Crow.

<<KEEP UP TO DATE WITH THE LATEST FRASER COAST BUSINESS STORIES HERE>>

Owner Clayton Crowe said the venue has been closed for the past month for refurbishment, in alignment with Bazaar St roadworks.

The inside will soon be unrecognisable as walls will be repainted, new carpet installed, and tables put in to seat 120 people.

"It will all be table service, with a menu of affordable food and a lot of cocktails to choose from," Mr Crow said.

"There are so many great changes happening in Maryborough and on Wharf St, and we are optimistic this will be one of them."

The 21-room accommodation upstairs at the venue remains open through the refurbishment period and is available for booking.

There are job openings for waiters and a chef at The Thirsty Crow.

Interested applicants should email their resumes to cjc@claytoncrowe.com.au.