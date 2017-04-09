Historical connection to M'boro runs deep for Price family

A photo of the Price family in the 1900s. Geoffrey Price and his extended family commemorated the service of brothers George, Edward and Griffith in Maryborough on Saturday.

GEOFFREY Price is going to great lengths to commemorate the legacy of his grandfather, George Price.

Mr Price will be one of George's many descendants to commemorate his service, along with the service of his brothers Edward and Griffith in the 47th Battalion of World War I in 1917, with the family planning to visit his grave in Maryborough this Saturday.

With the family spread out across Australia, Mr Price said it would be the first time in years since they had seen his aunt's side of the family since 1967.

But what's drawn them together is "the respect for the efforts put in by people during World War I.”

"There were a great deal of people from the Wide Bay region who were involved in the 47th Battalion - myself, I was unaware my grandfather was involved until a few years ago,” he said.

"The efforts the Battalion put in were mammoth.”

The 47th Battalion, which sailed on January 31, 1916, saw some of the bloodiest battles of the war, including Pozieres, Messines and Darencourt.

George himself was wounded three times and was exposed to mustard gas twice. During one attack, he was the only survivor of the 27 in his section of the trench.

Returning to Australia in 1917, he settled down in Maryborough to start a family.

Lindsay Price, Don Price, Graham Price (father) and Geoffrey Price. Contributed

"My grandfather died a comparatively young man at 63. He suffered problems from his war injuries, but there were a few things he spoke about,” Geoffrey said.

"The first was that at Pozieres, every man was buried alive at least once.

"The second; one of the handiest implements in hand-to-hand trench fighting was a garden spade with a sharpened edge.”

Edward Price was seriously wounded in battle and succumbed to his wounds when transported to Australia, while Griffith was killed in action.

Geoffrey said it would be a successful reunion for the family, being able to see each other after so long and commemorate their grandfather's service in a respectful manner.

"We're paying homage to not only him, but to the people of this country; the mothers, fathers and families who gave their lives in WW1,” he said.