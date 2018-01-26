Menu
Historical fun on a historical day

Laureen Toth, Hazel Collins and Yvonne Ross enjoying Australia Day at the Historical Museum . Alistair Brightman
Inge Hansen
THE hot sun couldn't keep hundreds of visitors away from the Hervey Bay Historical Village and Museum's Australia Day festivities.

President of the association Nigel Kilpatrick said the museum offered the perfect chance for locals and visitors to learn Australian history.

"And (Friday) was the perfect day to do it," he said.

"We've got people trying out whip cracking, billy cart racing and lots of fun things for the kids and the older visitors."

The museum also had its official opening of the new fire station exhibit which featured a model 250 fire engine and more classic equipment. A new cobbler shop and barber shop were also opened.

"It's definitely an exciting day for us to be opening these three new additions to the museum," Mr Kilpatrick said.

Topics:  australia day fccommunity fraser coast hervey bay historical village and museum

Fraser Coast Chronicle
