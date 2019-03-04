Historical home owned by region's second mayor now sold

NEW ERA: Tinana's stunning pioneer home, known as Rosehill, has finally sold.

MANY years after it first went on the market, one of the Fraser Coast's premier homes will soon change hands.

Tinana's Rosehill homestead, which once was a favourite part of Maryborough's ghost tour, has been owned by Trisha and Stephen Moulds for about 40 years.

The couple raised their two daughters in the stunning home, which was built for Maryborough pioneer and the city's second mayor John Eaton.

Mrs Moulds said the home had been part of Maryborough's heritage trail and the ghost tours in the past.

Many groups had come through to admire the home, which was built before the American Civil War.

Mrs Moulds told the Chronicle she had never seen a ghost at the property, but others had mentioned seeing things.

Built in 1859, the Eaton family moved in and a year later celebrated the double wedding of two of their daughters at the property.

Also in 1860, Governor George Bowen, the first Governor of Queensland, attended a ball held in his honour.

Tragically one of their daughters would later die at the house, having given birth to twins hours earlier.

"I feel she might be one of the ones still hanging around," Mrs Moulds said.

About 20 Eaton grandchildren were born at the Rosehill property.

During the Great Depression the house fell into disrepair and when the Walker family purchased it on June 23, 1933, the top storey of home was removed and the back section was enclosed.

Mrs Moulds said she had mixed feelings about the sale of the property.

"It is the end of an era," she said.

"We're both happy and sad."

Mrs Moulds said the home held many precious memories for her family and their friends.

She said she was sure the new owners would love it as much as her family had.

"It is one of the significant homes in Maryborough," she said.

Mrs Moulds and her husband will remain in the area, moving into another home in Maryborough. She said they were going travel now that Rosehill had sold.