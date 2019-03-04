Menu
Baddow House fountain Photo Contributed
HISTORICAL: Homes tell of M'boro's pioneer past

Carlie Walker
4th Mar 2019 2:15 PM
ROSEHILL homestead is far from the only historical house in Maryborough.

Baddow House, located in Queens St, is also an important part of the city's history.

The mansion was built in 1883 for Edgar Aldridge and his family.

It cost about 6600 pounds and replaced the previous Aldridge house except for the detached kitchen which was retained for use in the new house.

After Edgar's death in 1888, the home passed through many hands.

In 2003 the house was purchased by Ian Russell and Anne De Lisle and it underwent a substantial renovation over the following three years.

The building and its grounds have periodically gone on display.

It is now owned by Fraser Coast Tourism and Events general manager Martin Simons.

Meanwhile, Mavis Bank, also in Queens St, is widely regarded as the region's most haunted house.

Built in the 1870s, two members of the Clearly family, the original owners of the home, died in grisly circumstances in the early days of the Heritage City.

One man drowned in Ululah Lagoon. Another was shot in the arm, had his arm amputated and then died of shock.

