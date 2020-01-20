HISTORY: Halls stand as reminders of councils gone by

The Pialba Shire Council built this hall which was later moved and became the Pialba Memorial Hall.

THE Fraser Coast has at different times had many different local governments, including the shires of Howard, Pialba, Burrum, Tinana, Granville, Antigua and more recently, Tiaro, Hervey Bay, Woocoo and Maryborough.

These local governments were formed, existed and then merged with each other over many decades.

Three council headquarters that now serve the community in different ways were once central to the operations of the Antigua, Pialba and early Woocoo shires.

The government headquarters of Antigua still stands at Yengarie, about 10 minutes west of Maryborough.

Now known as Yengarie Hall, this brick structure with its rendered facade demonstrates the early prosperity and optimism of the region.

The Antigua Divisional Board was established in 1879, became the Shire of Antigua in 1903 and was then abolished in 1917.

The council held its monthly meetings in a school until the Yengarie Hall was built in 1886. The architect was James Robertson, who had designed the lower two stories of Maryborough’s Criterion Hotel in 1878.

The last meeting of the Antigua Council took place in this hall over a century ago on April 2, 1917.

One of the councillors in the hall that day to bring down the curtains on this government was Joseph Mahoney.

He had served on the Antigua Council for 26 years.

The councillors and staff all had agreeable things to say about each other at this closing meeting.

The Maryborough Chronicle reported the comments of the Shire Clerk, Alfred Hall, as this meeting was drawing to a close:

“The Clerk at this stage said that before the meeting closed, he wished to express his thanks to the Council for the kind treatment meted out to him during his long service with them. It was now over 25 years since he took over the Clerkship and he didn’t remember an unkind word said to him during his whole term of office, which he thought was something to be proud of. They had always got along splendidly, the councillors had always been most gentlemanly towards him and he was sorry the Council had to be wiped out, although every effort was made to try and prevent it. He wished the councillors every success in the future and hoped the district would prosper under new conditions.”

The Pialba Shire Council was formed in 1905, and shortly thereafter the new council sought to progress the acquisition of a hall on the corner of Main St and Torquay Rd.

The Pialba Shire Hall would be used as the council’s headquarters but also for a whole range of community activities.

Many years after the Pialba Shire Council had been merged into the Burrum Shire Council, this hall was moved closer to the railway station where it found a new purpose as the Pialba Memorial Hall.

In the heart of the Brooweena Historical Village and Museum is a very small timber building which was constructed in 1915 as the office for the new shire of Woocoo.

Following years of petitions and deputations to Brisbane, in December 1914, the Shire of Woocoo was formed.

The new Shire of Woocoo was approximately 600sq miles in size and had a population of about 600 people.

It included parts of the abolished Shires of Antigua and Howard as well as a portion of Sub-Division 1 of Tiaro.

The first election for the new shire council was to be held on February 6, 1915, however it would appear there were insufficient nominations to require a poll and all nominees were declared duly elected as the first meeting of the new council was held on February 1, 1915. Those elected were George Mant (who became the first chairman), G. Brown, J. Bourke, J. Ellis, D.O.S. Jones, W.J. Payne, and L.S. Smith.

The first meeting was actually held at Payne’s Brooweena residence, Maycroft.

Obviously, they couldn’t continue to meet and work out of his home and the council quickly set about constructing a headquarters.

They managed to have the first council meeting to be held in this building just before Christmas, on December 23, 1915.

This small office, complete with meeting table, chairs, maps, documents, honour boards and other artefacts associated with this abolished council provides a real sense of what the organisation was about and the early conditions it operated under.

I like to sit at the table that those first Woocoo Shire councillors sat around over a century ago.

The building is not much bigger than two parking spaces but within it, and around the table, many debates and discussions were had that would have far reaching effects.

These three halls – so different in size, appearance and construction – all served as busy headquarters for these long extinct governments and have now found community purposes for which those governments would be proud.