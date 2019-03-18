HISTORY: Link between grisly murder and tragic suicide

The early days of the Maryborough Chronicle.

A GRISLY murder at Billabong Creek in 1861 may be linked to the tragic suicide of a Maryborough woman nine years later.

Isabella Lindore drowned herself in a lagoon in Maryborough on March 17, 1870, aged 40, while labouring under "temporary insanity", the Maryborough Chronicle reported.

According to newspaper reports, a woman bearing the same name was witness to the murder of Janies Laurie at Billabong Creek in New South Wales on August 10, 1961.

Three prisoners, Henry Keene, Michael Lawler and William Watson, were tried for the murder, which was also witnessed by Mrs Lindore's husband, Gilbert, and 15-year-old Patrick Brennan.

The prisoners threatened Mr Lindore and Patrick, telling them "all hands in or we will blow your brains out".

An exchange then followed between the prisoners and the victim.

When told the prisoners were going to shoot, Mr Laurie replied "let them shoot away".

Upon hearing the gunfire, Mrs Lindore asked who was shot and Mr Laurie replied "I am cooked".

The prisoners then stole what they could, including money and horses, before leaving the scene.

In testifying, Mrs Lindore identified the three prisoners as the men involved in the attack on Mr Laurie.

Judge Alfred Stephen sentenced the men to death.

Eight years later in Maryborough, Mrs Lindore, who often identified herself as Mrs Gilbert, was suffering deep melancholia.

She was employed by John George Walker, a grazier, who fired her after she threatened to commit suicide.

According to a report in the Chronicle, "he noticed she had a strange and peculiar manner, not performing her duties cheerfully, but had a melancholy appearance".

Mrs Lindore had just come out of the hospital and Mr Walker's wife told him of her "rambling propensities" and "of her having threatened to commit suicide".

"He thought it better to to get rid of her," the newspaper reported.

Neighbouring farmer Charles Eve had a conversation with Mrs Lindore in the hours before her death.

She told him she had taken poison and was very sick.

He went to fetch someone to assist her, but she was gone when they returned.

The next time he saw her, she was dead, her body having been retrieved from a Maryborough lagoon, about 40 yards from the hut where he had last seen her.