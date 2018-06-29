History made today as ex-HMAS Tobruk is scuttled

FINAL GOODBYES: Ex-HMAS Tobruk leaves Bundaberg Port on her way to her final resting place off the coast of Wide Bay.

TODAY, a part of history will be taken to it's final resting place at the bottom of the ocean between Bundaberg and Hervey Bay.

This is after a four-year battle to have the Ex-HMAS Tobruk, the longest-serving vessel in the Australian Navy, scuttled about 25 nautical miles scuttled where it will become one of the world's most unique military dive experiences.

The vessel left the Port of Bundaberg for its final voyage on Thursday. It will be scuttled about 10am today.

The timing of the process, where holes will be created to allow water in, will depend on weather conditions and wildlife sightings.

The dive site is expected to birth a new tourist industry worth between $2million and $4million annually to the Fraser Coast.

Tourism companies Hervey Bay Dive Centre and Dive Hervey Bay had already accepted tentative bookings for divers keen to see the vessel as soon as the tours begin.

Fraser Coast Tourism and Events marketing and communications manager Bradley Nardi said a highlight of diving on the 127m long wreck would be swimming through the tank deck which ran almost the entire length of the ship.

"The upper rear decks of the ship will be in water shallower than 18m, appealing to open water divers and snorkellers," he said. "The internal tank deck will be in about 25m, appealing to advanced and technical divers."

For those wanting to catch a glimpse of history in the making, Spirit of Hervey Bay and the Boat Club's Adventure Cruises will travel out to the Tobruk's resting place.

The Spirit of Hervey Bay will depart 8am from Whale Bay Marina, while Adventure Cruises will depart from the Boat Club Marina from 8am.

A trip with Spirit of Hervey Bay will be $300 and will include morning tea and brunch, while Adventure Cruises will be $180 for Boat Club members, or $200 for non-members.

This will include courtesy pick up, morning tea and a light lunch. The scuttling process will take about one hour to fill and three minutes to sink.

Did you attend the scuttling of the ex-HMAS Tobruk? Tell us what you thought at editorial@frasercoastchronicle.com.au.