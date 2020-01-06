HISTORY: M’boro changed rail industry forever

MARYBOROUGH has a very proud industrial heritage, one aspect of which is the production of locomotives.

Indeed, Queensland’s very first steam train locomotive was built here, by John Walker & Co, in 1873 for the timber firm owned by William Pettigrew and William Sim.

I often ride the replica of this famous locomotive as it makes its way through Queens Park. This is a pleasant journey taking in the historic park, but last week it made me think that I would like to see the actual terrain that the original Mary Ann traversed so long ago.

With that in mind I brought my kayak down to the boat ramp at Tin Can Bay.

It was here so long ago that the Mary Ann passed by on a boat after having been loaded at the wharves of Maryborough and then brought down the Mary River and through the Great Sandy Strait.

Paddling away from the boat ramp and into the wilderness of the peaceful inlet as it stretches southward into the hilly forests I am thinking of that first journey when the Mary Ann was brought over these waters to assist with the timber operations of the firm of Pettigrew and Sim.

Here valuable Kauri Pines would be felled to be taken by boat all the way back to the firm’s sawmill at Dundathu.

Before this highly desired timber could be transported by water it had to be brought to the shore.

However, the sandy nature of the landscape and a lack of feed for horses and bullocks effectively ruled out the use of draught animals for transport here.

To fully exploit the timber resource, a plan for a tramway between the shore and the tall stands of trees was planned in the early 1870s.

The planning of the technical details for the line and ordering of materials fell to Pettigrew while Sim supervised the laying of the track through the rugged wilderness.

Following some old maps I have come to this spot to look for the ruins and remnants of this railway.

For this venture, the very first privately funded rail line in the young colony of Queensland, they engaged John Walker & Co to provide the very first locomotive built in Queensland: the Mary Ann, which was so named because Pettigrew and Sim each had a daughter by that name.

The locomotive made a test run on wooden rails laid down near the foundry on Bowen St on June 30, 1873.

In scenes not that different to today’s Queen’s Park rides, the Maryborough Chronicle reported that “many of the inhabitants, both old and young, spent a pleasant hour in riding to and fro on the novel conveyance.”

By October of 1873 the Mary Ann was here in the wilderness as 30 of Maryborough’s leading citizens were entertained at the new railway line over two days.

The rails were cut from Spotted Gum while the sleepers were from Cypress Pine.

While a close inspection can locate some of these; they are largely gone from sight, but the path the line took can still be traced, and for much its length is still used as a firebreak.

After paddling through picturesque wilderness, I have come to the area where the railway terminated at the shore: first at Cooloola Creek and then at the more favourable position of Poverty Point, stretching the line to nearly 14km.

Stepping out of my kayak onto the sandy shore at Poverty Point, there is much evidence of this tranquil site’s former industrial usage.

Buried in the sand back into the vegetation and running parallel to each other down into the water are numerous logs of substantial size.

It was over these timber skids that the logs were offloaded from the Mary Ann and rolled out into the inlet for rafting.

As with most industries at the time, working with timber could be dangerous.

Tragically, within three weeks of the opening of this tramway through the wilderness, William Sim was killed when crushed by a log as it was being rolled into position to be transported.

Maryborough Chronicle eulogised that William Sim was “one who has, in no small degree, contributed towards raising Maryborough to its present position of industrial and commercial prosperity.”

His funeral possession to the Maryborough Cemetery where his memorial was designed by Pettigrew, was the longest yet seen in Maryborough.

The tramway would operate for about ten years, and by March 1884 the Mary Ann was for sale.

The Dundathu Sawmill continued in operation but was badly damaged in the February floods of 1893 and then completely destroyed by fire in December that same year.

As well as being integral to the development of the timber industry in Queensland, Pettigrew was very involved in the public life of the colony.

He served as a councillor and mayor of both Brisbane and Caboolture, and was a member of the Queensland Parliament’s upper house from 1877 to 1894.

He had lived a full life in many ways helping the colony to grow.

The large enterprise he was able to develop from within this wilderness is testament to his fortitude and energy.