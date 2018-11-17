Menu
NEW CENTRE: The Murdoch Darling Performing Arts Centre photographed from the outside. The building was opened yesterday at the Year 12 graduation ceremony at Maryborough State High School.
History meets modern at M'boro High's new Arts Centre

Blake Antrobus
17th Nov 2018 12:00 AM
THEY were there to see the building take shape from a mound of earth more than a year ago.

And even after graduation, the class of 2018 have left their mark on the new Murdoch Darling Centre Performing Arts Centre.

The $5.17 Maryborough State High School multi-purpose hall was opened yesterday during the Year 12 graduation ceremony.

Funded to the tune of $4.5 million from the State Government, the new hall boasts an 800-seat auditorium, a stage, two instrumental classrooms, rehearsal spaces, ticket office, storage area, catering facilities, amenities and a sound and lighting room.

MSHS principal Simon Done, graduating students and Maryborough MP Bruce Saunders reveal the plaque at the centre.
The hall is the latest state-of-the-art addition to the school and in the Maryborough tradition, even the name behind the hall has a history.

"The Murdoch Darling Centre is located next to the original Boys Grammar building, which was built 140 years ago,” MSHS Principal Simon Done said.

"While the new facility is extremely modern, the architecture has been constructed in such a way as to compliment the unique heritage buildings of our wonderful school.

"The windows of the complex have also been designed with our school colours of brown, blue, grey and white to reflect the school's Anzac history and the 47th Wide Bay Battalion.”

Mr Simon Done speaks to the crowd about the naming of the new building.
Mr Done said the new centre would help transform student performances at the school, giving them a new place to practice and perform.

Construction started in March 2017 with final additions made in September.

Maryborough MP Bruce Saunders said it was an exciting day for the school and the students that would get to use the new hall.

"Maryborough State High School has a long history and strong reputation for delivering outstanding performing arts initiatives and I have no doubt that this new hall will be greatly utilised by the school and wider community,” Mr Saunders said.

    Local Partners