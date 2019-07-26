History on Lions’ side without Andrews

Harris Andrews will miss the trip to Tasmania as he serves a one-week ban. Picture: AAP Image/Darren England.

BRISBANE have called on Josh Walker to repeat his heroics from the club's last trip to Launceston when they return to the Apple Isle to take on the Hawks.

Walker produced his best performance of 2018 and probably his greatest in a Lions jumper when they rolled the Hawks by 33 points in Round 16 last year.

He held up the defence that day in the absence of Harris Andrews and will once again be asked to fill the vice-captain's boots.

Andrews will miss the match through a striking suspension after his own evidence that he heard Kangaroo Nick Larkey's "teeth clatter" was used to throw out Brisbane's appeal against the match review finding.

Josh Walker is back to replace the suspended Harris Andrews.

He is on track for an All Australian blazer but his absence has barely created a stir at Brisbane.

Coach Chris Fagan is attempting to build a club where replacements are so well drilled in their roles in the NEAFL they slot seamlessly into the senior side.

Then there's Brisbane's record when Andrews is out of the side.

"I'm actually quite excited to tell you the truth," Fagan said.

"That sounds like a weird answer, but Harris pointed out to me the other night he's missed six games over the last 18 months and five of them we've won, so it's actually a good sign."

Andrews missed Brisbane's hat-trick of wins against Fremantle, Carlton and Hawthorn last season due to concussion following a heavy knock from Giant Jeremy Cameron in Round 14.

Earlier this season a hamstring injury ruled him out for two weeks during which the Lions rolled Gold Coast and Sydney.

Chris Fagan expects Alastair Clarkson to have his side primed for their clash with Brisbane. Picture: Quinn Rooney/Getty Images.

"Harris is a unique player and having a great season, but Josh Walker's ability to play that role is very strong as well," he said.

"You're going to have good players out from time to time.

"We had it a few weeks ago against Port Adelaide where we didn't have (Luke) Hodge, we didn't have (Hugh) McCluggage, we didn't have (Eric) Hipwood but we were able to go over there, everybody played their role and we were able to come away with a good result.

"This week is no different.

"It's part of building a great side. At different stages over the course of a journey you face adversity … and you have to adapt and adjust and the opportunity to do that is a good way to build resilience."

The Hawks have hit top form at the right end of the season and are flying high after defeating premiership contenders Collingwood and Geelong in recent weeks.

The Lions have won their last three matches against the Hawks and Fagan expects that making amends would also be driving his former colleague Alastair Clarkson.

"That'd be no doubt motivation for Hawthorn, we understand that, but we've got our own motivations too with what we want to achieve,'' he said.

"It's going to be a really tough game, I'm sure."