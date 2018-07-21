HISTORY: Our world-class Anzac memorial unveiled today

JOB WELL DONE: Queens Park Military Trail Project Committee President Nancy Bates and Vice President Greig Bolderrow are looking forward to the opening of the Gallipoli to Armistice memorial.

JOB WELL DONE: Queens Park Military Trail Project Committee President Nancy Bates and Vice President Greig Bolderrow are looking forward to the opening of the Gallipoli to Armistice memorial. Robyne Cuerel

FOUR years and 10,000 plus volunteer hours later, one of the most unique Anzac memorials in the world will be unveiled in Maryborough today.

What started as an idea to honour Maryborough son Duncan Chapman, the first soldier ashore at Gallipoli, has flourished into a one-of-a kind experience of which the Heritage City can be proud.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk will join dignitaries from across the country along with representatives from four nations at the official opening in Queen's Park.

There, they will see for the first time the towering weathered steel columns representing the foreboding cliffs that greeted troops at Gallipoli, along with bronze sculptures which complement the existing Duncan Chapman statue.

Story panels at the site have QR barcodes, allowing visitors to download an audio version of the true tales told at the site.

Motion sensors have also been installed along the path to trigger speakers and multi-media boxes have been placed around the site, taking people on a journey of the Anzacs from Gallipoli through to the Western Front battle theatres.

A stylised boat sculpture, representing the first Allied boat to land on the Gallipoli peninsula on April 25, 1915, was installed at the site last month.

Queens Park Military Trail Project Committee president Nancy Bates said the Anzac legend was alive in Maryborough where community spirit made the project a reality.

She said she was "nervous but delighted" that the project had generated such interest around Australia and across the Tasman. The finishing touches were placed at the memorial last night. Two large screens will be set up in the park and members of the community are encouraged to attend and tap into the sense of ownership and pride as the memorial is revealed.

Gallipoli to Armistice Memorial Opening

When: Today, 2pm

Where: Queens Park, Maryborough

What: One of the most unique WW1 memorials outside Canberra opens to the public.

Cost: Free entry