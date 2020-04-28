HISTORY REPEATING: Part two Fraser Coast Rugby League

Hervey Bay Seagulls’ Steven Dwyer brings the ball back after the kick off during the 2019 season.

RUGBY LEAGUE: Continuing on from part one in yesterday's paper we reflect on rugby league on the Fraser Coast.

The 1930s were beset by the depression and a war of words between Maryborough and Bundaberg over an intercity match played in Maryborough in 1931.

Bundaberg was defeated for the first time by Maryborough and wanted revenge.

Despite a long campaign in the Bundaberg media they failed to sway the Wide Bay Board to rerun the event.

The 1940s saw league's very existence threatened by World War II. Fortunately for Maryborough, the Royal Australian Air Force established a training base at the airport and the RAAF entered two teams in the competition.

The competition in the 1950s and 1960s was fiercely contested and produced some good football, but league was at the crossroads by the 1970s.

Isis, troubled by its treatment in the Bundaberg League, was accepted as a fifth club in the local competition in 1973.

The Isis club is struggling again in 2020 with plans to field an under 18 team only in the local competition.

Hervey Bay was founded in this decade, giving the local league a six-team competition.

The eighties saw a decline in support for the league with Isis unable to continue because of financial problems.

The nineties continued the decline in support along with infighting over home and away matches and a lack of people willing to hold committee positions.

In the 2000s rugby league clubs on the Fraser Coast share the same struggles that other regional sports are facing.

Reduced numbers due to work commitments and changing lifestyles create challenges for administrators to produce a quality competition.

The 2020 season is suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic and a return date is still unknown.

Bundaberg Rugby League chairman Mike Ireland is ready for league to return whenever they receive the word.

"Our 2020 season was ready to go with extra home games scheduled for the Fraser Coast clubs before the season was halted," he said.

Ireland is hoping that two full rounds can be played and will seek an insurance the Fraser Coast clubs can host several home games.

"We will have to discuss with the committee how we manage any possible season," Ireland said.

He believes the clubs will have to consider how the league can reduce costs such as lighting to ensure their survival.

"We might have to go to afternoon games if possible."

Ireland is confident that rugby league will remain strong on the Fraser Coast and the Wide Bay and will be around for many more years.