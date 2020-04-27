History repeating: Fraser Coast League through the years

R UGBY LEAGUE: As we stay in isolation due to the coronavirus pandemic it is time to reflect on how sports in the now Fraser Coast began.

Today we focus on rugby league, with only two senior Fraser Coast clubs, Maryborough Wallaroos and Hervey Bay Seagulls to challenge in the Bundaberg Rugby League competition when it resumes.

In a two-part series we will reflect on the history of the sport, and the issues have not changed that much in more than 100 years.

A nod must be given to Maryborough's Edward "Ted" Weber for the information.

Mr Weber, who died last year, was a noted historian and author, and undertook literary projects, including Hard Yards: Rugby League Recollections Maryborough 1910-2010, and Saints Alive: The History of Rovers Rugby League Club, 1891-1991.

He was a life member of the Queensland Rugby League.

The first match was played in Maryborough in 1909 with the first local competition held in 1910.

Two locals Robert "Cope" Ferguson and George "Didd" Doyle responded to a letter from the Secretary of the Queensland Rugby League, Harry Sunderland, in 1909 to establish the game in Maryborough.

A game was held on September 18, 1909, between Brisbane and Maryborough before a crowd of about 500.

It was greeted with great enthusiasm.

Howard sponsored a team along with Wallaroos, Natives and Glebe in a senior competition, along with three junior teams.

The inaugural premiership was won by Howard Rangers.

The local league lost many of its young players during World War 1 as they rushed to join the service.

History repeats in today's competition with the early league years beset by internal conflicts.

Referees resigned over treatment by committee members and teams were disqualified for refusing to play under a certain referee, claiming he was biased against them.

In 1922 rugby league in Maryborough hit a rough patch, and poor attendance and lack of interest resulted in the game struggling for survival.

It was suggested that transferring the competition from Saturday to Sunday could be the answer.

Similar discussions and decisions are being made today with the current Bundaberg Rugby League administration.

Despite objections from religious leaders, the move to Sunday proved successful.

In 1924 there was the first international visit by a touring team when the Great Britain Touring side played in Maryborough.

For part two grab a copy of tomorrow's Chronicle.