History told on vibrant school mural

Proudly showing off the new Howard State School mural is artist Akos Juhasz, Howard and Districts Progress Association president Ken Burry and principal Kristy Blaikie

PAST principals, generations of school leaders, present students and even a much-loved groundsman from the 20th century now feature in a vibrant mural painted by Hervey Bay artist Akos Juhasz.

The incredible art piece takes pride of place on a wall at the Howard State School, positioned perfectly so it’s highly visible to tourists driving on the highway.

Mr Juhasz said the purpose of the mural was to tell a story of Howard’s long and rich history, while also encouraging tourists to drive off the highway and head into the Howard township.

The piece was commissioned by the Howard and District Progress Association in collaboration with the school.

“The Howard State School was established at the end of the 19th century, which is quite old,” Mr Juhasz said.

“There’s so much history in Howard and it’s sort of a forgotten little town, and it is a hidden gem.

“If they were important personalities for the school I wanted to express that in my mural.”

The Howard mural has already drawn attention from an interstate street art tour group which is now planning to visit the murals in the region, with Howard as a stop on their itinerary, much to Mr Juhasz’ delight.

“The Howard Progress Association wants to put hoard back on the map and these people are from all around Australia and they decided that this was worth the trip.

“That was its purpose and that’s why I am happy.”

Mr Juhasz has 20 years experience as an artist and said community participation was the key to better understanding the values, history and natural environment he was seeking to portray.

He said many of the students added their own touches to the mural, which took more than a month to complete.

The picture of the young student painting on the art piece, actually designed and painted her piece on the mural.

“It is actually her work … she worked with me for three days there.”

Mr Juhasz, originally from Hungary and previously a university art and history lecturer, researched aspects of the school’s history to add to the mural story as it unfolded.

He discovered one of the well-loved characters of the school and the community was the school’s groundskeeper, Tom Hicks, and he included him in the artwork.

“Even a maintenance guy can change history and can put down a significant footprint which is followed by future generations,” he said.

“He was a volunteer groundskeeper and maintenance guy for the school from the beginning of the 20th century and he contributed a lot and the kids just loved him.

‘He did a lot to develop the school and make it what it is right now.”

Mr Juhasz, who also painted three murals for the Maryborough trail, said more murals are planned for Howard in the future, including a wall at the Howard Police Station.