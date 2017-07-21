History: Walkers inducted into Hall of Fame

Former employee shares fond memories of Walkers Ltd

THE evolution of Walkers Limited as an engineering powerhouse was crucial not only for Maryborough but for the whole of Queensland.

Internationally recognised for quality workmanship, the industry stalwart was last night inducted into the Queensland Business Leaders Hall of Fame at a gala event in Brisbane.

Formed in 1867, the Maryborough-based firm originally supplied equipment to the gold mining operations around Gympie.

"Arlunga" built by Walkers Ltd. Donated by W.G.Rendall. Maryborough and Wide Bay Histori

The company then expanded to service the region's sugar industry and then branched into shipbuilding and constructing locomotives.

Its foundry shipyard was one of Australia's leading builders of naval ships, barges and dredges.

The company built 68 ships between 1877 and 1897, when the shipyard closed.

Walkers also built the state's first steam locomotive, the Mary Ann, which had a test run in 1873 and operated on a timber-built tramway.

The company subsequently won a contract in 1876 to build 30 B15-class locomotives for then Queensland Railways, and went on to build diesel and electric locomotives which would one day include high-speed Tilt Trains.

Walkers merged with Evans Deakin Industries in 1980 and that business became part of the Downer Group in 2001.

John Walker, who founded the business, chose Maryborough over Brisbane when he expanded his company into Queensland.

He had started a business called Walker's Union Foundry in Ballarat and as the company was growing, Mr Walker was looking to expand beyond Victoria.

The Queensland Business Leaders Hall of Fame is located in the State Library of Queensland.

Walkers will sit alongside names like Qantas and the Royal Flying Doctor Service.

State Librarian and CEO Vicki McDonald said the Hall of Fame "documents and celebrates the stories of individuals and businesses that have played vital roles in developing the state's business landscape.

"Collecting, recording and retelling these stories ensures that these achievements are recognised and remembered now, and made accessible for future generations,” she said.