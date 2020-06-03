Menu
A photo looking out over Maryborough and the Mary River in 1934
HISTORY: What year was this photo taken in Maryborough?

Carlie Walker
by
3rd Jun 2020 2:30 PM
A PHOTO of Maryborough released by the Queensland State Archive shows how little the Heritage City has changed over the decades.

Most of the heritage buildings pictured in the 1934 photo still stand today.

The photo was taken from the Post Office tower at the corner of Bazaar and Wharf streets.

Maryborough’s Post Office Tower.
"Historic buildings are like windows into the past and they add character to our streetscapes," Mayor George Seymour said.

"By preserving our historic structures we are creating a more vibrant, culturally rich and interesting built environment."

