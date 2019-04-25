Menu
ANZAC day dawn service in Hervey Bay - David Spencer with his daughters (L) Scarlet, Lily and Piper Spencer.
ANZAC day dawn service in Hervey Bay - David Spencer with his daughters (L) Scarlet, Lily and Piper Spencer.
History worn close to heart at Bay dawn service

Jodie Callcott
25th Apr 2019 9:44 AM | Updated: 10:36 AM
THIS was the first year David Spencer wore his grandfather's and father's medals to the Anzac Day dawn service at Freedom Park, Pialba.

Mr Spencer's grandfather served in the Adelaide Rifles - 2/10th Australian Infantry Battalion of South Australia.

It was the first South Australian battalion formed and Mr Spencer said his grandfather was lucky enough to see the end of World War II.

"He served in England, the Middle East and then in the Pacific," Mr Spencer said.

"He was awarded a distinguished conduct medal for service in Papua New Guinea at Buna Aerodrome for charging a pill box and protecting some wounded soldiers on December 29, 1945.

"He finished the war. He started at the start and finished at the end, so he was one of the lucky ones to come out alive."

Mr Spencer was joined by his three daughters Scarlet, Lily and Piper, who sang Here you Lie by Mark Puddy, with other students from Xavier Catholic College.

It's Mr Spencer's hope that his girls will one day wear his father's medals, who also served extensively, at future Anzac Day services.

