HISTORY WRITTEN: Museum closes for the first time since 1974

the Hervey Bay Historical Village and Museum has closed its doors for the next few months. Jessica Lamb

THE Hervey Bay Historical Village and Museum is writing its own history, with the Zephyr St tourist attraction closing its doors for the first time since it opened 46 years ago.

Museum spokesman John Andersen said the move to close the gates last Sunday was made to conform with COVID-19 guidelines.

"The decision was not taken lightly by the management committee," Mr Andersen said.

"The entire Museum will be closed until July 31, 2020 when the situation will be reviewed. "This is to protect our visitors and also to protect our volunteers who due to their age and pre-existing medical conditions are in the most vulnerable category." The Antiques Fair planned for May 17 is also cancelled.