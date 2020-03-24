Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
the Hervey Bay Historical Village and Museum has closed its doors for the next few months.
the Hervey Bay Historical Village and Museum has closed its doors for the next few months. Jessica Lamb
News

HISTORY WRITTEN: Museum closes for the first time since 1974

Kerrie Alexander
by
24th Mar 2020 1:30 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 THE Hervey Bay Historical Village and Museum is writing its own history, with the Zephyr St tourist attraction closing its doors for the first time since it opened 46 years ago.

Museum spokesman John Andersen said the move to close the gates last Sunday was made to conform with COVID-19 guidelines. 

"The decision was not taken lightly by the management committee," Mr Andersen said.

"The entire Museum will be closed until July 31, 2020 when the situation will be reviewed. "This is to protect our visitors and also to protect our volunteers who due to their age and pre-existing medical conditions are in the most vulnerable category." The Antiques Fair planned for May 17 is also cancelled. 

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘Might come to it’: Top GP’s lockdown prediction

        premium_icon ‘Might come to it’: Top GP’s lockdown prediction

        Health The Coast’s top GP says it would be a “reasonable” step for the country to go into total lockdown as the threat of coronavirus circles.

        • 24th Mar 2020 12:30 PM
        Coronavirus Qld: all you need to know today

        Coronavirus Qld: all you need to know today

        News New wave of restrictions coming to keep people at home

        • 24th Mar 2020 12:27 PM
        M’boro muso calls on isolated artists to get creative

        premium_icon M’boro muso calls on isolated artists to get creative

        News ‘There’s not much we can do about it – we just need to adapt and be more...