HIT AND RUN: Delivery driver struck by own ute

A MAN has been arrested after allegedly stealing a delivery driver's vehicle and running him over.

Noosa Police allege the driver was making deliveries of LPG gas in his work ute when he stopped at the corner of South Coolum Rd and Yandina Coolum Rd, Coolum Beach to attend a business at approximately 8.15am on Thursday, May 21.

According to the victim, a short time later he exited the business to see his work vehicle being driven away by a male driver.

The vehicle performed a U-turn on South Coolum Rd and drove back in the victim's direction.

Bravely, the victim stood in front of the vehicle and was then hit by the driver of the vehicle, tumbling over the vehicle's bonnet, and landing on his feet.

The victim then allegedly opened the driver's side door of the vehicle to attempt to pull the driver from the vehicle.

The offender slammed the door shut on the victim's arm and he fell to the roadway and the vehicle drove over his foot.

The work vehicle then sped off, driving the wrong way around the roundabout on the corner of South Coolum Rd and Yandina Coolum Rd, hitting a curb before proceeding at speed in the direction of the Sunshine Motorway.

The victim immediately contacted police.

On Friday morning, May 22, Noosa Heads Police located and arrested Benjamin Robert Collins, 31 at a residence in Noosa Heads, in relation to this offence along with breach of bail conditions.

Collins was on bail after being released from the Wacol Correctional facility on March 20 for a number of offences.

Including threatening violence, discharge firearms, and commit indictable offence by break and enter offences.

Collins appeared in the Maroochydore Magistrates Court on Saturday, 23 May 2020 where he was remanded in custody for a further appearance.