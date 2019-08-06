HIT AND RUN: Car smashes through fence after fleeing police

Police are appealing for witnesses after a car fled from officers in Dundowran, later crashing through a steel fence

Alistair Brightman

POLICE are appealing to the public for information after a driver evaded police and crashed through a fence in Dundowran.

About 5pm last Thursday, police attempted to intercept a white Toyota Hilux at the intersection of Fairway Dr and Maryborough Hervey Bay Rd in Urraween.

The driver evaded police and drove away at speed along Ibis Blvd.

The car was later seen driving out of Drury La and onto Pialba Burrum Heads Rd.

During this time, the car crashed through steel fencing on Drury La that was being used to close off the newly-built road.

It was last seen driving along Pialba Burrum Heads Rd towards Craignish about 5.20pm.

Police say the car would have significant damage to its front due to the impact of driving through the steel fence.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or sighted the vehicle in the area, who has dash-cam footage or who may be able to assist with the investigation is asked to phone PoliceLink on 131444.