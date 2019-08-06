Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police are appealing for witnesses after a car fled from officers in Dundowran, later crashing through a steel fence
Police are appealing for witnesses after a car fled from officers in Dundowran, later crashing through a steel fence Alistair Brightman
Crime

HIT AND RUN: Car smashes through fence after fleeing police

Blake Antrobus
by
6th Aug 2019 9:15 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

POLICE are appealing to the public for information after a driver evaded police and crashed through a fence in Dundowran.

About 5pm last Thursday, police attempted to intercept a white Toyota Hilux at the intersection of Fairway Dr and Maryborough Hervey Bay Rd in Urraween.

The driver evaded police and drove away at speed along Ibis Blvd.

The car was later seen driving out of Drury La and onto Pialba Burrum Heads Rd.

During this time, the car crashed through steel fencing on Drury La that was being used to close off the newly-built road.

It was last seen driving along Pialba Burrum Heads Rd towards Craignish about 5.20pm.

Police say the car would have significant damage to its front due to the impact of driving through the steel fence.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or sighted the vehicle in the area, who has dash-cam footage or who may be able to assist with the investigation is asked to phone PoliceLink on 131444.

car crash dundowran fcpolice hervey bay hervey bay police hit and run queensland
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    URGENT CALL: Coast O Negative supplies running short

    premium_icon URGENT CALL: Coast O Negative supplies running short

    News Fraser Coast residents with an O Negative blood type are being urged to roll up their sleeves and donate

    HEARTFELT MESSAGE: Bay mum's life-changing foster care

    premium_icon HEARTFELT MESSAGE: Bay mum's life-changing foster care

    News It doesn't matter what their story is or where they came from ...

    Wide Bay MP accuses State Govt of dragging its feet on hwy

    premium_icon Wide Bay MP accuses State Govt of dragging its feet on hwy

    News Mr O'Brien is chair of the Joint Select Committee on Road Safety.