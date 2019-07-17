Menu
Preston Potter manages a smile as he covers in hospital with dad Gavin Potter. Picture: Facebook
Hit and run teen’s ‘miracle’ recovery

by Talisa Eley
17th Jul 2019 2:07 PM
JUST weeks ago Preston Potter's parents were gathered around his hospital bed, praying for a miracle to save their boy.

Now, just five weeks after suffering critical blows in an alleged hit and run, the 16-year-old is back on his feet.

Preston's family shared photos of the teen's incredible recovery as he undergoes rehabilitation for his broken leg in Brisbane.

The images paint a positive picture.

Gold Coast alleged hit and run victim Preston Potter, 16, continues to make progress after he was struck by a car on June 6, 2019.
"(We're) busy with bucket loads of rehabilitation," Preston's dad Gavin Potter posted to Facebook last week.

"Broken jaw, broken eyes, broken body. But in the best possible hands and we are all so happy with his progress."

The teen has made major strides in his recovery as he battles serious head injuries, a broken jaw and "snapped" leg.

Preston Potter undergoes eye tests as dad Gavin Potter. Picture: Facebook
He was struck while crossing Bermuda Street at Burleigh Waters with friends on June 6.

First responders at the scene of the horrific accident had been sceptical Preston could survive.

Preston was in an induced coma for 10 days, with family revealing he had begun speaking again on June 20.

The Go Fund Me page set up for Preston's medical and recovery costs has raised more than $14,000.

hit and run preston potter recovery

