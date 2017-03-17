HIT AND RUN: 'You tourists think you own the beach'

Police are appealing for information about an alleged hit and run that occurred at Dundowran Beach on Thursday night.

A 61-YEAR-old man has suffered minor injuries after an alleged hit and run at Dundowran beach on Thursday night.

Police allege a motorbike rider was creating disturbances for people using the beach by riding his bike along the sand at about 5.15pm on Thursday night.

A pair walking their dogs along the beach asked the man to leave the beach, after which the man allegedly said "I've been riding my motorcycle on this beach for 25 years; you tourists come here and think you own the beach."

The rider then allegedly rode his motorcycle towards the husband and rode over his legs, before doing a 360 turn in the sand and riding off to the Anson's Rd exit.

The 61-year old suffered bruising to the inside of his left thigh and right shin bone.

The alleged offender is described as a male Caucasian with a "fat chubby face with a bulbous nose," wearing a white-bell helmet with no visor and a white T-shirt.

The bike is described as a bright-green dirt bike with yellow markings on it.

Police investigations are continuing, and officers have appealed to anyone with information to contact the Hervey Bay Police Station on 4128 5333 or Crimestoppers on 1800 333 000.