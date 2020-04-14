Hit McNuggets recipe cracks 27 million

As the world continues to live life in lockdown, one enterprising 19-year-old chef is enlightening the world about one fan favourite McDonald's recipe: chicken nuggets.

So popular is the tutorial, titled The coveted McNuggets, it has surpassed 27 million views on TikTok with some even claiming they're better than the real thing.

Joshuah Nishi, 19, is only in his first year of college but his guided recipes on TikTok reveal a wealth of knowledge. He now has 1.6 million followers thanks to his home fast-food how-tos, but by far his McNugget recipe is his most popular to date.

The recipe is as simple as cutting chicken breast into cubes, blending and creating a "dry mix".

Other recipes include a homemade KFC fried chicken and donuts sandwich or a simple BLT.

"I have been cooking since I was 10. Learned to cook from a combo of grandma, pops, and google," he said.

"I like to say I learned to cook from the back of boxes because the first thing I remember whippin' up was those Kraft mac n cheese boxes.

"I really got into cooking around 8th grade and throughout high school. Mostly out of necessity because my dad would always get home late and someone needed to help out and put food on the table."

The post was uploaded to Instagram on January 1 but has since seen a resurgence since the coronavirus pandemic took hold across the world.

HOW TO MAKE THE NUGGETS

Joshua starts with chicken breast and cuts it into small cubes. He then instructs to blend the chicken in batches.

"You can use a grinder if you have one, but I don't have one I'm guessing a lot of you don't have one," he says, adding the importance of using salt and pepper.

Then, it's time to shape your nuggets.

"The key to shaping your nuggets is to keep your hands wet so it doesn't stick to you."

He instructs to then throw the batch into the freezer for 2 hours, which is when it's time to move onto the dry and wet mix.

Dry mix ingredients:

Flour

Cornstarch

Onion powder

Garlic powder

Salt

Pepper

Wet mix ingredients:

Egg

1/2 cup water

1/4 cup cornstarch

Once the mixes are done it's time fry the nuggets for "About two minutes each side," Joshua says,

You can view the full instructions below.

Other McDonald's related recipe tutorials Joshua has posted include the McChicken and fries.

Originally published as Hit McNuggets recipe cracks 27 million