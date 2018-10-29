HITTING THE PINS: Junior bowlers take out tenpin Ashes

TENPIN CHAMPS: Maryborough's Junior Tenpin bowlers at the Junior Ashes in Rockhampton last week. The team won the title for the second time in 20 years.

TENPIN CHAMPS: Maryborough's Junior Tenpin bowlers at the Junior Ashes in Rockhampton last week. The team won the title for the second time in 20 years. Contributed

IT'S the second time in two decades these kids have claimed the regional tenpin trophy for Maryborough.

The Maryborough Junior Tenpin team marched to victory over Rockhampton at the Junior Ashes on October 20-21, competing against the local Rockhampton and Bundaberg teams.

The team made the top spot with about 568.22 points, followed by Bundaberg on 565.74 and Rockhampton on 550.29.

It marks the second time in history the Maryborough team has claimed the top spot over the other regional teams.

Maryborough Tenpin Juniors president Andrew Bates said the team performed brilliantly in their endeavours.

"It makes me feel awesome and proud, knowing they've done so well,” Bates said.

"We weren't getting too many juniors compared to the older years, so having new blood through the ranks has definitely helped.”

He said the group had come a long way over the past few years, going from low numbers to skyrocketing to the top of the ladder.

"This group has given these kids a taste of bowling, and they love it,” Bates said.

With the ashes series now wrapped up, the teams will start competitive bowling again when school returns next year.

Coach Leo Clancy said he loved every minute of standing behind the kids to cheer them on.

"I love how far our junior bowlers have come from my last ashes tournament back in 2016, where we had three teams bowl Maryborough, two teams bowl Bundaberg and one team bowl Rockhampton,” Clancy said.