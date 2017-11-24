HITTING THE POLLS: Where to vote on the Fraser Coast

BY TOMORROW, about 50 per cent of Fraser Coast voters have already cast their vote for their next state members.
FOLLOW MORE FCELECTION COVERAGE HERE
If you are hitting the polls, here are all the places where you can cast your vote.
Hervey Bay
- Urraween Baptist Church, 171 Urraween Rd
- Hervey Bay PCYC, O'Rourke St
- Hervey Bay State High School, 58 Beach Rd
- Yarrilee State School, 15 Scrub Hill Rd
- Baycrest RSL Care, 99 Doolong Rd
- Kawungan State School Grevillea St
- River Heads Community Hall, 45 Ariadne St
- Hervey Bay Senior Citizens Hall, Cnr Denman Camp Rd and Totness St
- Urangan Point State School, Herbert St
- Sandy Straits State School, Robert St
Maryborough
- Albert State School, 210-216 Albert St
- Aldridge State High School Boys Ave
- Coast Guard Base Station, 126 Eckert Rd
- Brooweena State School, Lahey St
- Burrum Heads Community Hall, Cnr Howard St and Burrum Heads Rd
- Granville Kindergarten, 162-164 Cambridge St
- Burrum District Community Centre, Steley St
- St Pauls Memorial Hal, Corner of Adelaide and Ellena Streets
- Maryborough West State School, Ariadne St
- Mungar State School, 1143 Mungar Rd
- Guides Hall, 73 North St
- St Helens State School, 891 Saltwater Creek Rd
- Sunbury State School, 545 Alice Street
- Tiaro State School, Forgan Terrace
- Tinana State School, 239 Gympie Rd
- Toogoom Community Hall, 108 Toogoom Road
- Torbanlea Community Hall, Robertson Road