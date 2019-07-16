Menu
Kick back with live gigs on the Fraser Coast.
Music

Hitting the town this weekend? Here's 19 gigs to see live

Kerrie Alexander
by
16th Jul 2019 12:30 PM
GIG GUIDE

 

THURSDAY, JULY 18

  • Hervey Bay Boat Club: Neil Wenk, noon and 5pm.
  • Beach House Hotel: Open mic night, 7.30pm.

 

FRIDAY, JULY 19

  • Hervey Bay Boat Club: HMC Music Band, 8pm.
  • Hervey Bay RSL: Trevor Judge, noon; Phil Morgan, 6pm.
  • Clubhouse Hervey Bay: Pete Baker, 6pm.
  • Bayswater Bar and Grill: Doug Edwards, 6pm.
  • Beach House Hotel: R & B Club Night, 9pm.
  • Carriers Arms Hotel: Two Shades of Grey, 8pm.
  • Grand Hotel, Howard: Honey Bees, 6pm.

 

SATURDAY, JULY 20

  • Hervey Bay Boat Club: Brass Monkeys, 8pm.
  • Hervey Bay RSL: Doug and the Upperhand, 8pm.
  • Clubhouse Hervey Bay: Jon Vea Vea, 6pm.
  • Bayswater Bar and Grill: Ricky Manych, 7.30pm.
  • Beach House Hotel: Dogwood Crossing, 9pm.
  • Carriers Arms Hotel: Frank Benn, 8pm.

 

SUNDAY, JULY 21

  • Hervey Bay Boat Club: Neil Wenk, 6pm.
  • Bayswater Bar and Grill: Bevan Spiers, 1pm.
  • Torquay Hotel: Madz Jamz Session and open mic, 2-6pm.
  • Beach House Hotel: Frank Benn

