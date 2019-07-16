Music
Hitting the town this weekend? Here's 19 gigs to see live
GIG GUIDE
THURSDAY, JULY 18
- Hervey Bay Boat Club: Neil Wenk, noon and 5pm.
- Beach House Hotel: Open mic night, 7.30pm.
FRIDAY, JULY 19
- Hervey Bay Boat Club: HMC Music Band, 8pm.
- Hervey Bay RSL: Trevor Judge, noon; Phil Morgan, 6pm.
- Clubhouse Hervey Bay: Pete Baker, 6pm.
- Bayswater Bar and Grill: Doug Edwards, 6pm.
- Beach House Hotel: R & B Club Night, 9pm.
- Carriers Arms Hotel: Two Shades of Grey, 8pm.
- Grand Hotel, Howard: Honey Bees, 6pm.
SATURDAY, JULY 20
- Hervey Bay Boat Club: Brass Monkeys, 8pm.
- Hervey Bay RSL: Doug and the Upperhand, 8pm.
- Clubhouse Hervey Bay: Jon Vea Vea, 6pm.
- Bayswater Bar and Grill: Ricky Manych, 7.30pm.
- Beach House Hotel: Dogwood Crossing, 9pm.
- Carriers Arms Hotel: Frank Benn, 8pm.
SUNDAY, JULY 21
- Hervey Bay Boat Club: Neil Wenk, 6pm.
- Bayswater Bar and Grill: Bevan Spiers, 1pm.
- Torquay Hotel: Madz Jamz Session and open mic, 2-6pm.
- Beach House Hotel: Frank Benn