Hockey club's $181k makover for disaster support

FLOOD PROTECTION: Funding for the Granville Hockey Club will allow it to support the community during natural disasters, which include major floods.

GRANVILLE Hockey Club will be transformed into a community hub during natural disasters and a better sporting ground with a $181,000 Federal Government grant.

The funding will allow the club to build a new amenities block at the site, which will be used by players during games and the community when natural disasters strike.

Granville is often cut off from Maryborough when the bridge over the Mary River is flooded.

Funding for a flood camera over the bridge is expected to be included in the Fraser Coast Regional Council's upcoming budget later this year.

Wide Bay MP Llew O'Brien said the hockey club was a "much-needed facility” that was used as a community hub during disasters like floods as well as for hockey games.

"Maryborough's hockey players are renowned and this funding will help provide the facilities in Granville to foster those skills in a new generation of players, as well as ensuring the community is supported when the suburb becomes isolated in times of flood or natural disaster,” Mr O'Brien said.

Carpets and volleyball courts at the club will also be upgraded.

The grant is being provided under the Federal Government's Community Sport Infrastructure Program.