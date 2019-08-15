Menu
FUTURE HOCKEYROOS: Maryborough under-16 Queensland schoolgirl hockey players Maddy Kenny, Hannah Cullum-Sanders, Annelyse Tevant and Rose Elmer showing off the medals they earned recently at the nationals in Newcastle where they gained national selection. Glen Porteous
Sport

Hockey players' Aussie selection

by Glen Porteous
15th Aug 2019 6:00 AM
HOCKEY: Maryborough's junior hockey players have what it takes to match it with the nation's best.

Four under-16 girls from the region proved this, gaining national selection after this month's national competition.

Hannah Cullum-Sanders was selected for Australia to play in South Africa next year while Maddy Kenny, Annelyse Tevant and Rose Elmer received shadow national selection.

The quality of play at the national level was exceptional and to make it into the Australian squad and shadow team was hard work.

Hannah was happy about getting selected into the national squad, playing as striker.

"I was thrilled about getting selected for Australia and it's not something that happens every day,” Hannah said.

The quartet went to Newcastle August 3-10 for the national championships.

After a tough tournament, Queensland lost 2-1 in a heart- breaking final against NSW State.

The Queensland squad started off well, beating Tasmania 2-nil then putting away NSW State 3-1.

Next game was a 7-3 win over South Australia, followed by a 3-nil victory over Western Australia.

Queensland lost the next game 1-nil to Victoria.

The players got back into the competition with a thumping 8-nil victory over NSW Blue and then followed up with a 4-nil win against ACT.

Despite the final loss to NSW State, the four players were grateful to go away and play in a high calibre competition.

Rose, who played mid-field and striker, was happy with the opportunity to play hockey at an elite level.

"I thought we all played well and at a really high standard and to even come second was a great success for everyone,” Rose said.

The four players will now focus on the Fraser Coast League semi-finals on Saturday.

First game starts at 3.30pm - BroRoos vs HB Brothers (M), 4.45pm - Brothers vs Wallaroos (W), 6pm - Granville vs Magpies (M) and 7.15pm Granville vs Tinana (W).

