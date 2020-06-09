Local hockey competitions to hit off in July

HOCKEY: Fraser Coast hockey competitions will be back in action by mid-July.

Officials are in the final stages of return to play planning to get the 2020 season back in action.

The Hervey Bay Hockey Association competition will hit off on July 10 with both juniors and seniors to take the field.

Association president Peter Harvey said there had been meetings with officials to ensure both training and playing schedules had the smoothest possible return.

"We have to work with the road map given to us by sporting and government bodies for the Return to Play schedule," Harvey said.

Planning is under way to format the competition into a full season of matches playing through the school holidays, with the season scheduled to finish mid to late October.

On the Maryborough District Hockey Association Facebook page, it stated there was a meeting recently with all affiliated clubs and a plan for a return to hockey.

The plan included a return to training in line with stage two of State Government restrictions and fixtures to recommence in line with stage three in mid-July.

The MDHA wanted to ensure the risk of transmission of COVID-19 would be reduced and there will be operational guidelines, as set by governing bodies, that all individuals will be required to follow for training and games.

Once the plan is released, the MDHA requests players and club officials become familiar with it to comply with personal hygiene and social distancing rules.

Both associations are currently working on a return of the Fraser Coast Hockey League, played between Maryborough and Hervey Bay clubs.