Hod Rod Campout a walk down memory lane for Goodall

SEEING the iconic 1934 Chevrolet was enough to bring back Patrick Goodall's memories of growing up with his first car.

The 57-year-old president of the Conrodders Hot Rod & Customs Hervey Bay Inc was tripping down memory lane seeing all the iconic vehicles at the 11th Conrodders Hervey Bay North Coast Campout over the weekend.

The modelled car wasn't a far cry from his first vehicle - a Chevvy '38 which he purchased when he was 15.

"It was a beautiful car (the 1934 Chevrolet), with candy red paint and flames,” he said.

"That certainly brought back memories of when I was growing up. I've been a hot rodder since I was 15, and now I'm 57.

With all the time organising the event, Mr Goodall said it was a shame he didn't get a chance to put his own 1964 Buick Wildcat on display. But in his own words, it "wasn't dolleyed up.”

The four-day weekend event represents a labour of eight months for the 25-man club, which saw over 200 cars from across the ages decked out at the Maryborough Showgrounds.

Visitors were asked to vote on their favourite cars for the award of the best car at the show, with the top five including:

1934 Chevvy Hot Rod

1926 Ford T-Bucket

1938 Chevrolet Roadster

1968 Chevrolet Camaro

Mazda RX2 Capella

Mr Goodall estimated about $5000 had been raised from the thousands that flocked through the gates.

The funds will go towards Fraser Coast community groups Comfort Kitchen and MACE (Motorcyclists Advocating Child Empowerment).

"This is a major event held every Easter, and we support local charities with fundraising because they don't get the national funding,” he said.

"We welcome the support from all our sponsors, and look forward to doing it all again.”

With what Mr Goodall calls "the biggest car show in the Wide Bay” now over, the next step is obvious for the club.

"It's back to having fun with cars for the time being,” he said.