LAST YEAR: Hogs Breath mascot Hogster celebrates with the open mens' first three finishers at the end of last year's Hervey Bay 100. Alistair Brightman
Sport

Hog's and the Hundy part ways after seven years

Matthew McInerney
by
2nd Mar 2018 11:57 AM

THEY have been together since the start, but Hog's Breath will no longer be the naming rights sponsor for the Hervey Bay 100.

The pair were unable to come to terms on a deal that would extend the seven-year partnership.

Hervey Bay 100 organiser Jeff Morris paid tribute to the support of Hog's franchisees Shaun and Hayley Campbell, who opened the Hervey Bay restaurant just two months before the first Hundy.

"We had seven really good years together,” Morris said.

"Shaun and Hayley have supported us since the very start.”

A post on the event's Facebook page elaborated.

"The race and their business have grown together and the club is eternally grateful for the support they gave the race, especially in the early days,” the post read.

Hog's mascot Hogster was a regular sight at the finish line, celebrating with athletes as they finished one of the region's biggest community events.

Morris is working to secure a new naming rights sponsor for the 2018 event.

This year's Hervey Bay 100 will be held on November 17-18, and includes the Barge2Beach, Super Saturday, and the Hundy.

fcevents fcsport hervey bay 100
Fraser Coast Chronicle
