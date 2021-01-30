‘Hold my ice cream’: Father fined over explosive tirade

A father and son unleashed a tirade of abuse on a motorcyclist outside a Mackay fast food outlet. The older man has learned his fate.

A father who threatened to bash an amputee motorcyclist outside a Mackay fast food outlet claims his house has been egged and rocked following backlash from a viral clip of the confrontation posted online.

The 46 year old unleashed a tirade of abusive language against Shane Kapitzke on October 10 outside the Hungry Jacks at Mount Pleasant.

The incident was captured on body-worn cameras and soon after an eight-minute video was posted online.

A father has pleaded guilty to common assault after he threatened to bash a motorcyclist outside a Mackay fast food outlet.

As a result the man and his juvenile son, both who cannot be named for legal reasons, were charged. On Friday the father pleaded guilty to common assault over the matter.

Mackay Magistrates Court heard the confrontation occurred after two motorcyclists parked their bikes next to the man’s car as a result Mr Kapitzke’s bag allegedly made contact with the vehicle.

The father shaped up to Mr Kapitzke while gripping two ice-creams, which he asked his son to take.

Prosecutor Rob Beamish said during the stand-off the father told Mr Kaptizke, “I’ll f***ing knock you clean out c***” and “continued to yell, scream and swear at the victim”.

A man passes his younger companion two soft serve ice creams before he shapes up to a motorcyclist in Mackay.

He was initially charged with threatening violence, which was upgraded to common assault.

Defence lawyer Aaron Sellentin said his client was “embarrassed and regretful and wished that it had never happened”.

The Barron and Allen Lawyers Mackay solicitor said the man had received significant community backlash following a number of posts on social media that resulted in his home address being published.

Mr Sellentin said this led to his home being “egged and rocked”, adding that rocks had been thrown on the roof.

The court heard the man was unemployed and on a disability pension.

A father and son were charged after they unleashed a tirade of abuse on a motorcyclist outside a Mackay fast food outlet.

Mr Sellentin said the victim had also shaped up to his client, to give context to the incident and argued this behaviour was out of character.

Magistrate Bronwyn Hartigan said “I do think it’s in his character” given his criminal history, which was dated but included three assaults and four entries for anti-social behaviour.

The man was fined $1000 and a conviction was recorded.

The case against his 17-year-old son was finalised last year. He was initially charged with threatening violence, which was downgraded to commit public nuisance. He received a reprimand.

