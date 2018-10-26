Holden Commodore turns 40 today

HOLDEN can finally light party candles for the Commodore - for a big birthday rather than a sales win.

It is 40 years to the day since the first Commodore replaced the iconic Kingswood on the Holden production line on 26 October 1978.

Since then, more than 2.4 million Commodores have been put in Aussie driveways and the badge has notched up a record 25 Bathurst 1000 race wins.

Despite the recent sales slide the Commodore is still the nation's most successful car over the past four decades - including a record 15 years in a row as our top seller, the longest winning streak in Australian automotive history.

The last homegrown Holden Commodore (left) with the first from 1978 (right). Picture: Supplied.

However, following last year's closure of the Commodore factory in Elizabeth near Adelaide, the new model imported from Germany hasn't hit the right note with Holden fans, slumping to record low sales.

With dealers sitting on too much unsold stock, Holden has put factory orders on hold - deferring further shipments to a later date.

Holden is confident it will be able to reverse the Commodore's fortunes once potential buyers take it for a test drive.

HSV W427 with race driver Mark Skaife in 2008. Picture: Joshua Dowling.

Even former Holden motor racing ace Mark Skaife - who took Prime Minister Scott Morrison for a hot lap around Bathurst in the new Commodore earlier this month - reckons fans should give the new model a second chance.

Skaife said "badge snobs" like the look of the new Commodore but don't know what it is.

"The other day a lady came up to me and thought it was a new Mercedes," says Skaife, who reckons the new Commodore simply needs to "get through people's perception barrier".

The last homegrown Holden Commodore rolled off the line in October 2017. Photo: Joshua Dowling.

"The irony is it's the best Commodore Holden has ever made, in terms of technology and efficiency … more people, including the diehards, should give it a chance."

However, Skaife acknowledges buyer tastes have changed: "Who would have thought there would ever be a day that Ford and Holden combined (sales) are less than Toyota?"

The Holden Commodore looked futuristic in 1978. The man leaning on the car, Peter Hanenberger, was an engineer at the time but would later become managing director. Picture: Supplied.

Skaife, who won four of his six Bathurst 1000 victories and four of his five championships in a Commodore, remembers pressing his nose up to the showroom window to look at the brand-new 1978 Commodore when he was 11 years old.

"I remember rushing up to see it after school, and compared to the Kingswood it just looked so futuristic," says Skaife, who at that age had no idea he would become one of Holden's most successful race drivers.

The 1978 Holden Commodore replaced this Kingswood. Picture: Supplied.

Indeed, Skaife revealed he very nearly ended up racing Fords after his dominant Nissan GT-R was banned from the sport at the end of 1992.

Skaife said Nissan team boss Fred Gibson wanted to race Fords because the sponsor at the time had a fleet of 1000 Falcons "but I wanted to race a Holden".

"We approached both Ford and Holden at the start of the V8 era," says Skaife. "I remember in the first meeting we had with Holden, Fred was doing all the talking, going into incredible detail, and eventually the boss asked me what I wanted to do."

"I replied 'I just want to win the races'," said Skaife. "We all laughed, from there we were with Holden."

Skaife delivered Holden its first championship in 14 years in only his second season behind the wheel of a Commodore - his 1994 crown was Holden's first championship win since Peter Brock in 1980.

Skaife went on to dominate the sport in the late 1990s and early 2000s, at the same time the Commodore hit its peak in showrooms.

The VT Commodore released in 1997 would go on to be the biggest selling Commodore generation of all time. Picture: Supplied.

Holden sold a record 94,642 Commodores in 1998. No other car in Australian automotive history has passed the 90,000 mark. The Ford Falcon's best annual showroom sales result was 81,366 in 1995.

The Commodore's second highest sales tally of 88,478 cars came in 2002, when Skaife won the V8 Supercars championship for the third year in a row, and won the Bathurst 1000 with former Nissan teammate Jim Richards.

Although there is no longer a V8 to appeal to diehard fans - which used to account for a third of Commodore sales - Holden chairman and managing director Dave Buttner says the new model is "the most technically advanced Commodore ever".

"The Commodore has and will continue to evolve," says Buttner. "We import Commodores rather than build them these days, however thanks to the extensive local input by our talented team of local engineers, the new … Commodore retains that unmistakeable Holden DNA and is truly great to drive."

The latest Holden Commodore is in fact the Opel Insignia from Germany. Photo Joshua Dowling.

TIMELINE: HOW THE COMMODORE CAME FULL CIRCLE

The original Holden Commodore was adapted from General Motors' family sedan from Germany. The first ones sent to Australia for testing shook apart on our dirt roads.

Holden engineers brought the homegrown Commodore up to speed over five generations.

Holden Commodore testing near Uluru in 1978. Picture: Supplied.

Holden Commodore 1978 (VB)

The iconic Holden Kingswood is replaced by the smaller Commodore in 1978 after two recent oil crises spook General Motors into downsizing.

The first Commodore (known as the VB) is based on a German sedan called the Opel Rekord. In the early years Holden experimented with four-cylinder power to sell alongside six-cylinder and V8 models (including Peter Brock editions from 1980 to 1987), but the four-cylinder is dropped after just three years (1980 to 1983).

The Commodore grew with the VN model to compete with the larger Ford Falcon. Picture: Supplied.

Holden Commodore 1988 (VN)

The second generation Holden Commodore (known as the VN) was introduced in 1988. After being beaten in the sales race by the bigger Ford Falcon for most of the past decade, Holden stretches the Commodore's body and fits a Buick V6 for a power boost. V8 versions are also sold alongside the family and fleet sedans.

The Holden Commodore VT was praised for its sleek design at a time when the Ford Falcon had polarising styling. Picture: Supplied.

Holden Commodore 1997 (VT)

The third generation Holden Commodore (known as the VT) grows in size as Australians continue to embrace a big car for a big country.

Sales of small cars, SUVs and utes are still modest compared to large sedans.

A buyer backlash against the controversially-styled Ford Falcon AU model helps propel the Commodore to record sales and the start of an unprecedented 15-year winning streak.

The Holden Commodore VE was the first truly ground-up Aussie design. Picture: Supplied.

Holden Commodore 2006 (VE)

The fourth generation Holden Commodore (known as the VE) is the first truly designed and engineered from the ground up in Australia - at a cost of $1 billion.

Every Commodore before this one shared its origins with an Opel sedan from Germany.

Buoyed by the success of the previous generation Commodore, Holden either didn't see or didn't pay close enough attention to the shift away from large cars that would eventually lead to the downfall of local manufacturing.

By the time the VE arrived in showrooms, Commodore sales began to free-fall as small cars, SUVs and utes began to surge.

Today’s Holden Commodore range, imported from Germany. Picture: Supplied.

Holden Commodore 2018 (ZB)

The 2018 Holden Commodore now in showrooms is an Opel Insignia made in Germany but with a different badge. Holden fans question whether or not it should be called Commodore.

Unlike every large Holden family sedan since 1948 - and every Commodore since 1978 - this Commodore is front-wheel-drive or all-wheel-drive with four-cylinder or V6 power as well as a choice of petrol and diesel.