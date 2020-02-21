HOLDEN HISTORY: Look back at classic Chronicle car photos

Just one of the many Holden moments our photographers have captured over the years.

THE collapse of Holden is a difficult time for Australia, as many hold the iconic brand close to their hearts.

Here at the Chronicle, we wanted to take the opportunity to remember all that Holden has meant to the Fraser Coast over the years.

Our photographers have captured more photos of Holdens than you could imagine.

From classic models on display at car shows to vintage vehicles dropping students off at their formals, take a look at some of our favourite Holden memories.