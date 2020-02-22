Holden star Whincup wins pole position in Adelaide

Jamie Whincup celebrates after taking pole position for race one of the Adelaide 500. Picture: Robert Cianflone/Getty Images

Jamie Whincup celebrates after taking pole position for race one of the Adelaide 500. Picture: Robert Cianflone/Getty Images

FRESH from announcing his decision to race on next year, Red Bull Holden Racing Team star Jamie Whincup has claimed the first pole position of the year for Saturday's first race at the Adelaide 500.

Whincup, who turned his back on thoughts of retirement to sign on again with Triple Eight for 2021, put Holden on the front of the grid for the 78-lap race after a smoking top-10 shootout lap.

Following an emotional week after the announcement the Holden brand would cease to exist in Australian after this year, it was a front-row lock-out for Holden after David Reynolds defied a smoke-filled car to put himself second on the grid.

For Whincup, a 10-time winner at the event, it was his eighth pole position at the Adelaide 500.

"It's a good feeling, I don't know if there was a little bit in going out with a hot car straight after 'qualy' or not, or the engineers did a good job," Whincup said.

"But the car felt great and we got the most out of it and very happy to get P1.

Jamie Whincup is rapt after taking pole position for the Superloop Adelaide 500. Picture: Robert Cianflone/Getty Images

"Interesting format not being in Q1 and then just having 10 minutes and then, boom, straight into shootout.

"It's crazy close, 78 laps this afternoon is going to be intense, but I'm looking forward to it."

It was a brilliant effort from Reynolds to put his car in second place on the grid after smoke billowed from his Holden during his shootout lap.

"That is so strange, I have no idea what is going on," Reynolds said after his lap.

"I started my lap and smoke started to come inside the cabin."

Ford's Will Davison, new Walkinshaw Andretti United driver Chaz Mostert and his former Tickford racing teammate Cameron Waters rounded out the top five.

Defending champion Scott McLaughlin will start from seventh on the grid after complaining about his car's handling during the shootout.

"It's loose as a goose. We need to tune her up," McLaughlin said.

Results from Shootout 1 in the Adelaide, the 1st round of the series, at Adelaide Parklands Circuit (circuit: 3.219km):

Shootout 1: 1. Jamie Whincup (Holden) 1min19.4790sec 2. David Reynolds (Holden) 1:19.4840 3. Will Davison (Ford) 1:19.4930 4. Chaz Mostert (Holden) 1:19.5500 5. Cameron Waters (Ford) 1:19.5780 6. Shane Van Gisbergen (Holden) 1:19.6830 7. Scott McLaughlin (Ford) 1:19.8490 8. Anton de Pasquale (Holden) 1:19.9580 9. Mark Winterbottom (Holden) 1:20.1570 10. Nick Percat (Holden) 1:20.3030