Hole lot of problems from weekend downpour

RAIN HAZARDS: A car nose dives into gravel at the roadworks on Urraween Rd near the Main St end where a large pothole appeared after the weekend downpour. Alistair Brightman

AS THE heavens opened their floodgates over the Fraser Coast, so did the potholes.

This large pothole opened up on Urraween Rd near Main St after 42mm was dumped on Hervey Bay over the weekend, creating havoc for drivers passing through the roadworks.

The hole will be fixed by workers on Monday.

More than 90mm was dumped on the Fraser Coast over the weekend.

Over the past week, Hervey Bay received 61mm while Maryborough copped 78mm.

Conditions aren't expected to ease up until later this week, with the Bureau of Meteorology forecasting showers and maximum temperatures of 29 degrees for both towns.

Duty forecaster Andrew Bufalino said this was because of an amplifying upper trough moving over the Fraser Coast.

"It's brought a lot of moisture over the last few days, so we're seeing a broad rain event across the region," Mr Bufalino said.

"The trough's ridge will weaken off but we're expecting some more showers over the next few days."

Mr Bufalino said stormy conditions would continue through until Thursday until the ridge weakens off.

"It's not that uncommon to see rain like this through summer," he said.

"Summer can bring rainy days and storms, so it's nothing unusual."

Maryborough and Hervey Bay can expect sunny conditions and maximum temperatures of 31 degrees this Friday.

Conditions are expected to intensify on Saturday with 34 degrees forecasted for Maryborough and 32 degrees for Hervey Bay.

Both towns can expect betwen 0-3mm of rain until Thursday.