Holey hell! Giant croc found in dry riverbed den

A GIANT saltie - hidden away in a tiny, dark den - has been stumbled across by a group of kids as they inspected a dry riverbed's crevices.

The Kalkarindji children trawled their way through various waterholes in the dried out riverbed of the Victoria River looking for a feed of turtle.

To their surprise, a massive saltie had establsihed a cosy, covert den for himself near one of the isolated riverbed waterholes.

The big saltie pictured in its dry riverbed den on the Victoria River near Kalkarindji. Picture: Supplied

Kalkarindji community man Rob Roy, who was trailing behind the kids in the riverbed, said it was like nothing he had ever seen, or heard of before.

"On Sunday, several members of the community went out fishing, about 15 or 20k away," he said.

"The river's all dried up and it's full of waterholes about knee deep every few hundred metres.

"The little kids were following the riverbed back toward the community looking for turtles and stumbled across this big bugger."

Mr Roy said in all his years growing up in Kalkarindji through the '70s and '80s, he'd never come across a single saltwater crocodile.

The unusual discovery has raised plenty of eyebrows.

"The whole community is in shock, we never thought they'd come this way, it's too far inland," he said.

Kalkarindji, Northern Territory

"We're all guessing why it happened. Do we blame global warming? Or did a bigger

crocodile take over dominance in his area and moved him on? It's all a bit hard to believe."

Parks and Wildlife NT staff are reportedly heading out to the community in coming weeks to study and relocate the 'big fella'.

This 4m crocodile was shot at Alyangula, Groote Eylandt in 2012 after it had taken several pet dogs and came within 100m of a popular swimming spot. The croc spotted in the dry riverbed of the Victoria River is said to be of a similar size. Picture: Supplied

"The whole community is on a Crocwise alert now, we've got signs and cautions all about the place and we're talking to families to be vigilant," Mr Roy said.

"It would be good if when they catch the crocodile for relocation, to bring it to the community and show the people exactly what we could be dealing with now."