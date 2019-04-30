Menu
The scene of a sandboarding accident on Fraser Island. Contributed
Holiday cut short after accident on Fraser Island

Carlie Walker
by
30th Apr 2019 5:30 PM
A MAN was airlifted off Fraser Island on Tuesday after he was injured in a sand boarding incident.

It's believed the man, aged in his 20s, was travelling down a sand dune on a body board, at speed, when he crashed at the bottom, injuring his back.　

The Sunshine Coast RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter was sent to the scene at, Fraser Island, shortly after 1pm.

He was transported in a stable condition to Hervey Bay Hospital.　

The man was due to spend the rest of the week at the island.　

Fraser Coast Chronicle

