Holiday cut short as woman, baby airlifted from Fraser Is

A 35-YEAR-old woman and her four-month old baby were airlifted from Fraser Island after the woman suffered from abdominal pains.

Lifeflight crews were called to Orchid Beach about 1.33pm Monday to assist the New South Wales woman.

She was taken to Hervey Bay Hospital for further assessment in a stable condition.

