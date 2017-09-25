31°
News

Holiday cut short as woman, baby airlifted from Fraser Is

The RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter was tasked at 1:33pm to Orchid Beach, Fraser Island and airlifted a 35 year old Female patient on holiday from New South Wales with her four month old baby boy.
The RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter was tasked at 1:33pm to Orchid Beach, Fraser Island and airlifted a 35 year old Female patient on holiday from New South Wales with her four month old baby boy. Lifeflight Media
Blake Antrobus
by

A 35-YEAR-old woman and her four-month old baby were airlifted from Fraser Island after the woman suffered from abdominal pains.

Lifeflight crews were called to Orchid Beach about 1.33pm Monday to assist the New South Wales woman.

She was taken to Hervey Bay Hospital for further assessment in a stable condition.

2016-17 was a record year for LifeFlight for lifesaving missions, with its aeromedical crews, community helicopters and air ambulance jets performing a record 5,342 missions throughout Queensland and around the world.

Topics:  fcemergency fraser island lifeflight

Fraser Coast Chronicle
Drugs, overcrowding part of challenge for new prison GM

Drugs, overcrowding part of challenge for new prison GM

The prison is currently home to 674 prisoners, more than 30% above its capacity of 500.

Terminally ill yet terminally positive

Townsville grandmother Marj Lawrence 79 has terminal pancreatic cancer and is calling for legalised euthanasia. Picture: Zak Simmonds

Marj Lawrence will remain positive until the end.

From garage to museum: historical cannon finds new home

NEW HOME: Robert McMillan-Kay's 25 pound howitzer field gun will find a new home at an historical museum on the Sunshine Coast.

FOR almost a decade, this military armament has collected dust.

Fire crews called to blaze along Mary River

Fire Photo: Blainey Woodham/Daily News

About five crews were called to the scene.

Local Partners