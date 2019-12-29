HOLIDAY FUN: Best ways to keep cool on Coast

AS TEMPERATURES soar, there is no shortage of cool ways to have fun on the Fraser Coast.

Mayor George Seymour said with a hot, dry summer forecast, council pools and Wetside Water Park provided an opportunity to cool down and have fun with family and friends.

“Council’s aquatic facilities are open every day, except Christmas Day, with inflatable fun days held at the Hervey Bay pool on Tuesdays and Saturdays in January and at the Maryborough pool on Thursdays and Saturdays in January,” he said.

“Both centres will offer holiday swimming lessons while Wetside is now open seven days a week, except Christmas Day, with a light show displayed on Saturday nights.”

For more details, visit Fraser Coast Regional Council’s websites – frasercoast.qld.gov.au and ourfrasercoast.com.au.