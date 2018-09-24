HOLIDAY FUN: Your ultimate guide these school holidays

Keeping their cool as the weather warms up are Ella Paton and Sophia Webb from Hervey Bay.

TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 25

Upcycle clothing workshop

THIS free workshop will demonstrate a variety of design and construction techniques to upcycle clothing. Ideal for kids aged from 11.

Bring along some clothing to alter or choose from some pre-loved clothing.

It will be held at the Fraser Coast Cultural Centre, 166 Old Maryborough Rd, Pialba, from 10am.

Bookings are essential. Phone 4197 4210.

Lego/Duplo kids' morning in Hervey Bay

TAKE part in some Lego challenges, puzzles, games and more at the Hervey Bay Library, 161 Old Maryborough Rd, Pialba, from 9am-noon. Ages 0-12.

No bookings required. For further information phone 4197 4220.

Animal magic

PCYC Hervey Bay vacation care program for September 25 includes an amazing magic show and petting zoo experience.

Bookings are essential. Childcare subsidy approved. Phone 0427 729 035.

WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 26

Lego/Duplo kids' morning in Maryborough

TAKE part in some Lego challenges, puzzles, games and more at the Maryborough Library, 127-129 Bazaar St, from 9am-noon. Ages 0-12.

No bookings required. For further information phone 4190 5788.

Slime slime slime

PCYC Hervey Bay vacation care program on September 26 offers a day of fluffy, goopy, sparkly slime fun.

Bookings are essential. Childcare subsidy approved. Phone 0427 729 035.

Danae Wislang at WetSide Water Park. Valerie Horton

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 27

Lego Mindstorm workshop

LEARN how to code a Lego Mindstorm robot during this free, two-day workshop held at Hervey Bay Library, 161 Old Maryborough Rd, Pialba from 1-3pm Thursday and 2-4pm Friday. Bookings essential. Phone 41974220.

Free banner making workshop

JOIN artist Nancy Brown for a day of banner making from 9am to 4pm at Gatakers Artspace, 311 Kent St, Maryborough.

Bookings essential. Phone 41974206.

Bike and scooter day

BRING along your bikes and scooters with a helmet for an awesome day of fun at PCYC Hervey Bay, 9 O'Rourke St, Piala.

Bookings for the vacation care program are essential.

Childcare subsidy approved. Phone 0427729035.

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 28

Crazy science

HAVE fun with some crazy science experiments at Maryborough Library, 127-129 Bazaar St, from 2pm-3pm.

Bookings essential. Phone 41905788

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 29

Wildlife sanctuary visit

JOIN the staff with their dingoes and reptiles from the Wildlife Sanctuary at 10am at Fraser Coast Cultural Centre, 166 Old Maryborough Rd, Pialba. Free entry.

For information, phone 41974206.

Enjoying the holidays at WetSide Water Park are Gympie visitors Riley, Lily, Sophie and Fletcher Lutton. Alistair Brightman

TUESDAY, OCTOBER 2

Candle making workshop

LEARN how to make your own bees wax candles from 10am at Fraser Coast Cultural Centre, 166 Old Maryborough Rd, Pialba.

Best suited to ages 5-14 years.Costs $11, $15 for non-members. Bookings essential. Phone 41974206.

Tie dyeing, Burrum Heads

LEARN how to create beautiful designs using rubber bands and dye at Burrum Heads Library, Burrum Heads Rd, from 2pm-3pm.

Suitable for ages six years and older. Bookings essential. Phone 4129 5237.

Tie dyeing, Hervey Bay

LEARN how to create beautiful designs using rubber bands and dye at the Hervey Bay Library, 161 Old Maryborough Rd, Pialba, from 10am-11pm.

Suitable for ages six years and older. Bookings essential. Phone 41974220.

WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 3

Exploding photo box

LEARN how to create an exploding photo box at the Hervey Bay Library, 161 Old Maryborough Rd, from 10am-11pm.

Suitable for ages eight years and older. Bookings essential. Phone 41974220.

Opposite day

EVERYTHING is backwards today at the PCYC Hervey Bay vacation care program.

Children can help the educators figure out what's going on.

Bookings are essential. Childcare subsidy approved. Phone 0427729035.

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 4

Clay sculpting workshop

EXPERIENCE new pottery techniques to create a sculptural masterpiece. Materials provided.

Best suited for ages 5-14 years.

Starts at 10am at Fraser Coast Cultural Centre, 166 Old Maryborough Rd, Pialba.

Costs $11 members, $15 non-members. Booking essential. Phone 41974206.

Tie dyeing, Howard

LEARN how to create beautiful designs using rubber bands and dye at the Howard Library, Steley St, from 2pm-3pm. Ages 6+.

Bookings essential. Phone 41294144.

App development workshop

HAVE you ever had a great idea for a mobile app but weren't quite sure how to make it a reality?

Learn how to get started at Maryborough Library, 127-129 Bazaar St, from 9am-11am.

Best suited to ages 12 years and older.

Bookings for this free workshop are essential. Phone 41905788.

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 5

3D print workshop

DISCOVER what you can create with 3D modelling and printing from 1pm-3pm at Maryborough Library, 127-129 Bazaar St.

Best suited to ages 12 years and older. Bookings essential. Phone 41905788.