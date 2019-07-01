HOLIDAY GUIDE: 17 things to do over the July break

THIS WEEK

Toonworld Workshops

When:

July 1, Cartooning workshops from 9am-10am (Hervey Bay) and 1-2pm (Maryborough), stop motion animation workshops from 10.30am-12pm (Hervey Bay) and 2.30pm-4pm (Maryborough)

Where:

Hervey Bay and Maryborough Libraries

What:

Join Mike Wheeler from Toonworld for these fantastic workshops on cartooning and stop motion animation.

Cost:

Bookings essential. Contact the local branch or visit eventbrite.com.au.

Clay Figures Workshop

When:

July 1, 9.30am

Where:

Fraser Coast Cultural Centre

What:

Create your very own characters or objects from the Mary Poppins story with tips, tricks and techniques from local artist Susie Hansen.

Cost:

Tickets from $11 (members) and $15 (non-members)

Create your own drawing machine

When:

July 1, 10.30am

Where:

Fraser Coast Cultural Centre

What:

This workshop will involve mark-making and the re-purposing of everyday materials to create intriguing new objects.

Cost:

Tickets from $11 (members) and $15 (non-members)

Rock Decorating

When:

July 2, from 9am

Where:

Station Square Shopping Centre

What:

A free activity for kids to decorate their own rocks (like the ones pictured) and later hide them around the Fraser Coast. Participants have a chance to win a free pack of Posca Pens.

Cost:

Free

Dr Suess' The Cat in the Hat

When:

July 3, sessions at 10.30am and 1pm

Where:

Brolga Theatre

What:

Young and old alike will delight in this faithful adaptation of a Dr Suess classic by the talented actors at the Brolga Theatre.

Cost:

Adults and children under 12 $27.50, family (two adults and two children) $24.99

Storytime with Larrikin Puppets

When:

July 4, 10am-10.45am (Maryborough) and 2pm-2.45pm (Hervey Bay)

Where:

Hervey Bay and Maryborough Libraries

What:

Enjoy a variety show with songs, skits, games and jokes at the region's libraries. Kids will be able to talk, play, sing, dance and interact with the puppets.

Cost:

Bookings essential. Contact the local branch or visit eventbrite.com.au.

Letters to Littleleaf Workshop

When:

July 5, sessions at 10am, noon and 2.30pm\

Where:

The Story Bank

What:

The Collectors will host immersive workshops that invite children to share their heartfelt and personal stories

Cost:

Tickets available from marypoppinsfestival.com.au.

A Day in the Park

When:

July 6, 10am-5pm

Where:

Portside Precinct, Maryborough

What:

A hive of activities to finish off the annual Mary Poppins Festival, with a parade, plenty of workshops, food, drink and live entertainment bringing the town to life.

Cost:

Free entry

Hervey Bay Family Carnival

When:

July 4-14, 4pm-8pm Monday to Friday, 10am-2pm and 4pm-8pm

Where:

Fraser Park, between the Hervey Bay Library and PCYC

What:

A family-friendly event with rides, a side-show alley and carnival food running through the holidays.

Cost:

Free entry

ALL HOLIDAYS

Go fishing

Every day is a great day to go fishing on the Fraser Coast - and it's free.

Take your little anglers to fish off one of the small jetties along Hervey Bay's Esplanade or walk out to the end of Urangan Pier, where anglers catch garfish, whiting, bream, flathead to trevally and blue fin tuna.

Walk the Esplanade

Hervey Bay is blessed with kilometres and kilometres of parkland, bike paths and sandy shores overlooking the still waters of the bay.

Rent bikes and take in the whole length of the 14km long pathway from Urangan to Gatakers Bay or break it up into smaller sections and discover piers, views, parks and playgrounds along the way.

Visit Arkarra Lagoons

Arkarra is an Aboriginal word meaning a place of many ducks. It's a great spot to walk any of the signed tracks around the lagoon. The area is home to birds, goannas, echidnas, wallabies, turtles, eels, fish and, of course, ducks.

Open Monday to Friday 8.30am-3pm, Saturday and Sunday 8am-4pm. Closed public holidays.

Arkarra Lagoons is at 28-34 Panorama Dr, Dundowran. Free entry.

Fraser Coast Wildlife Sanctuary

Fraser Island is home to the purest strain of dingo remaining in Australia but you don't have to visit the island to get close to one. The Fraser Coast Wildlife Sanctuary is home to many dingos, including an albino. That's not all you'll see there, either - wallabies, echidnas, birds, snakes and other critters will welcome your crew with open paws.

Mother and joey at Fraser Coast Wildlife Sanctuary. Noelenne Frazer

The sanctuary also hosts a country market on the third Sunday of the month.

It is a not-for-profit organisation formed by a dedicated band of volunteers to ensure the future of the sanctuary and its inhabitants.

The Fraser Coast Wildlife Sanctuary is open seven days a week from 10am to 5pm. Feeding time for the kangaroos, wallabies and emus is at 2pm each day.

You will find them at 31 Mungar Rd, Maryborough.

Queens Park walk

Queens Park was established in 1860 and many of its beautiful, huge trees were planted before 1900.

On the last Sunday each month the association meet in Queens Park to relive the steam age in the chug of engines, the glow of brass and coal fires and the cheery sound of the whistle.

The Park is off Sussex St, Maryborough.

Maryborough Military and Colonial Museum

The unusual, quirky and eclectic are amongst 7000 items of military and colonial memorabilia, which form displays of exceptional quality at the Maryborough Military and Colonial Museum.

Maryborough Military and Colonial Museum owner (L) John Meyers with Craig Hilton (Bendigo Bank), Julian Ellis (NAB), Tony Nioa (PRD Commercial) and Chris Wicks (Bob's Tyres). Alistair Brightman

The museum has two of the most historically significant medal groups to Australian soldiers for the Vietnam War from 1964 to 1973.

Phone 4123 5900 for entry details.

They are at 106 Wharf St, Maryborough.

Hervey Bay Historical Village and Museum

The Hervey Bay Historical Village and Museum boasts 21 historical buildings, is home to more than 12,000 items and often hosts interactive displays and demonstrations.

The museum will be open every day during the school holidays, except Christmas Day. Monday to Saturday from 1-4.30pm, and Sundays 10.30am-4pm. The museum is at 13 Zephyr St, Scarness. Adults $10, children 14 and under $3, children below school age enter free.

Hervey Bay Tenpin Bowl and Ice Skating

Tenpin bowling:

Whether you just want to play for fun or you want to get serious and join a league to compete against others then tenpin bowling is the game for you and Hervey Bay Tenpin Bowl is the place to be.

Ice skating:

You can have all the fun of ice skating without getting cold or wet, thanks to the synthetic ice skating rink that's now part of Hervey Bay Tenpin Bowl and Zone 3. Costs for adults $17, teens $15, children $13 and toddlers $5. Each session runs for one hour and 45 minutes. The centre is open every day, from 9am to late.

Hervey Bay Tenpin Bowl is at 60-62 Boat Harbour Dr, Pialba.

Got an exciting activity we missed? Let us know at editorial@ frasercoastchronicle.com.au.