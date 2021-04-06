HOLIDAY HEAVEN: Why families are still flocking to Coast

Andrew and Kim Trigell with their daughters Annabelle and Delilah from Brisbane, holidaying at the Riveria Resort in Hervey Bay these Easter school holidays. Photo: Stuart Fast

COVID-19 restrictions and confusion combined with a wild weather forecast may have made for a bumpy start to the easter break but it seems there's clear skies ahead.

Accommodation providers like Ann Glasson at Riviera Resort report they are running near 100 per cent capacity for the entire school holidays.

Among the guests are Andrew and Kim Trigell, who together with their daughters Annabelle and Delilah who posed for a picture for the Chronicle poolside.

Rivieria Resort managers Ann and Ian Glasson. Photo: Stuart Fast

Mrs Glasson said while travellers did get a bit anxious about travelling due to the recent COVID outbreak in Brisbane she said it had little impact on bookings at the resort.

"Bookings within the month are quite strong, we're getting a lot of Queensland support but we're also starting to see some interstate travellers coming through … the future is looking bright."

For Fraser Coast Tourism and Events General Manager Martin Simons there's welcome signs tourist bookings over Easter and the holidays are solid.

While he said situation in Brisbane and other parts of Queensland did mean some holiday makers stayed home, he expected Fraser Coast businesses to do a strong trade over the coming weeks.

"The accommodation sector is heavily booked and we presume that has flowed onto the hospitality area, although the rain meant some people left early," he said.

"We've fared quite well even though the border was closed because we're a drive market … the COVID journey has been bumpy but we've ridden through that.

"We're a well placed market, we're doing a lot of marketing … we've been marketing strongly and we will continue to do so."