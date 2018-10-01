Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
ROLLOVER: Three people were rescued after a ute rolled near the Maheno wreck on Fraser Island about 9.36am Sunday (above and bottom right). BOTTOM LEFT: A car that crashed at Eli Waters on Monday morning.
ROLLOVER: Three people were rescued after a ute rolled near the Maheno wreck on Fraser Island about 9.36am Sunday (above and bottom right). BOTTOM LEFT: A car that crashed at Eli Waters on Monday morning. Facebook
News

HOLIDAY MISADVENTURES: Cars flip on Fraser Island

by byline_email, #text
1st Oct 2018 4:15 PM | Updated: 5:54 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

FOUR people have been lucky to escape serious injuries in two separate crashes over the past 24 hours on Fraser Island.

Emergency services were called to the scene of a single-vehicle roll-over near the Maheno wreck about 9.26am on Sunday.

It is understood the car rolled over on a sand track.

 

ROLLOVER: Three people were rescued after a ute rolled near the Maheno wreck on Fraser Island at the weekend.
ROLLOVER: Three people were rescued after a ute rolled near the Maheno wreck on Fraser Island at the weekend. Facebook

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said three patients were assessed on scene, but declined air services to hospital.

But less than 24 hours later paramedics were called to another crash in the same vicinity on the east side of the island.

 

ROLLOVER: Three people were rescued after a ute rolled near the Maheno wreck on Fraser Island at the weekend.
ROLLOVER: Three people were rescued after a ute rolled near the Maheno wreck on Fraser Island at the weekend. Facebook

One patient was assessed by emergency services after a car rolled on a road near Eli Creek about 8.04am on Monday.

A QAS spokesman said the car rolled from sand cliffs into the creek.

No injuries were reported and no transport was required.

eli creek fccrash fcemergency fraser island maheno queensland ambulance and emergency services
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    From port to tourist hot spot: Celebrating the Urangan Pier

    premium_icon From port to tourist hot spot: Celebrating the Urangan Pier

    News Both locals and out-of-town visitors came out for the celebrations.

    Soccer kids bring 3000 extra visitors to town

    premium_icon Soccer kids bring 3000 extra visitors to town

    News The athletes are here to play in the Joeys Mini World Cup.

    Vegetation fire near properties in Point Vernon

    premium_icon Vegetation fire near properties in Point Vernon

    News Multiple firefighter crews were on scene.

    Early bookworm gets the best read at sale

    premium_icon Early bookworm gets the best read at sale

    News It's like Boxing Day sales ... but for books.

    Local Partners