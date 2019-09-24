Holiday road safety lesson for all parents rings true

P&C secretary Donna Clark, from Grand Ave State School, says holidays are no time to forget road safety. Picture: Patria Jannides

A school P&C secretary is urging drivers to switch off their phones and behave themselves while driving during the school holidays.

Grand Ave Parents & Citizens Association secretary Donna Clark is backing the State Government's Road Safety campaign, Operation Spring Break, which is targeting bad behaviour behind the wheel.

"Don't take a holiday from road safety just because school is out," Ms Clark said.

After longstanding issues managing traffic around the Grand Ave State School, at Forest Lake, Ms Clark said the police crackdown was a "relief" for many parents who wanted road safety to be taken more seriously.

"Too often drivers think it is okay to text and drive, speed on our roads, or take selfies while driving," she said.

Ms Clark said driving around schools was "always bad".

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk says police will target bad driving during the school holidays. Picture: AAP/Glenn Hunt

"There's been no change over the past 10 years that I have been on the P@C."

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said the Government was sending a strong message about road safety for the holidays with Operation Spring Break targeting bad behaviour behind the wheel.

The Police operation will target the "fatal five" driver behaviours, Ms Palaszczuk said.

"Speeding, drink or drug driving, not wearing a seat belt, fatigue and distractions are massive contributing factors to deadly crashes on our roads," she said.

"Police officers will be targeting these fatal five behaviours to save lives on our roads,"

Ms Clark said she wanted to encourage mobile phone users to activate the Do Not Disturb feature before getting behind the wheel.

"This is a simple preventive measure that can save lives," she said.

Ms Palaszczuk said many families would pack up the car and hit the road for the school holidays, which made holidays a time for spikes in the road toll.

"I want everyone to reach their destination safely and I hope this operation has a positive effect by changing driver behaviour," she said.

Assistant Police Commissioner Mike Keating said the statewide effort at this time of year would encourage motorists to continue to take care.

Police assistant commissioner Mike Keating says he hopes Operation Spring Break has a positive influence on driving safety.

"Everyone needs to ensure they don't become complacent when driving," he said.

"It's a great time of the year for road trips, but long trips can be dangerous.

"Driving on unfamiliar roads and long distances is even more reason to take extra care.

"Distractions can have devastating consequences.

"We are once again asking drivers to always focus on the road despite what may be happening around them.

"During this holiday period, police will be maintaining a highly visible presence on Queensland roads, but it is ultimately up to drivers to make decisions to keep themselves and their families safe this school holiday period."

Operation Spring Break will be in force until October 11.